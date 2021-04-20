American Airlines Announces Reintroduction of Full Beverage Service
Airlines & Airports American Airlines Donald Wood April 20, 2021
American Airlines announced it would reintroduce full beverage service in all domestic premium cabins and the main cabin, starting next month.
On May 1, full complimentary beverage service—including alcohol, canned drinks, juice and water—will return for all Premium Cabin passengers on domestic flights. Main cabin flights longer than 2,200 miles already boast beverage service, but shorter routes will begin reintroducing drinks on June 1.
Later this summer, main cabin beverage service will return in full, including alcoholic options, along with American’s popular buy-on-board food program.
“American’s reintroduction of beverage service is a careful and informed process to ensure everyone on board feels safe and comfortable,” American Vice President Brady Byrnes said. “When customers fly with American, they are trusting us with their safety.”
“We worked closely with the union that represents our flight attendants, the Association of Professional Flight Attendants, and medical experts on this process,” Byrnes continued. “Through our partnership, we collectively determined that the timing is right to bring back this service, and we can do so while continuing to give customers peace of mind.”
The airline worked with the Association of Professional Flight Attendants (APFA) and medical experts from the company’s Travel Health Advisory Panel to determine the safest way to return the food and beverage programs.
As more food and beverage service is introduced incrementally, American will be working closely with flight attendants and customers to make the proper adjustments based on feedback.
Last week, Delta Air Lines announced food and beverage service had returned to all flights with a new set of processes and protocols.
For more information on American Airlines
For more Airlines & Airports News
More by Donald Wood
Comments
You may use your Facebook account to add a comment, subject to Facebook's Terms of Service and Privacy Policy. Your Facebook information, including your name, photo & any other personal data you make public on Facebook will appear with your comment, and may be used on TravelPulse.com. Click here to learn more.LOAD FACEBOOK COMMENTS