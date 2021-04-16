Modified Food, Beverage Service Returns on All Delta Air Lines Flights
Airlines & Airports Delta Air Lines Donald Wood April 16, 2021
Delta Air Lines announced food and beverage service has returned to all flights with a new set of processes and protocols.
Using information from partners at the Mayo Clinic, Delta has revealed several changes to the traditional services, including contactless payment onboard, replacing beverage pour service with single-serve cans and providing hand sanitizing stations across the travel journey.
The airline continues to follow federal mandatory mask mandates and passengers will be required to keep their masks on between bites of food and sips of drinks.
Beverage service now includes 7.5-ounce single-serve cans—such as Coca-Cola, Diet Coke, Sprite and Seagram’s Ginger Ale—in Main Cabin and Delta Comfort+ on domestic flights within North America, the Caribbean and Latin America.
For travelers looking for something stronger, Tip Top Proper Cocktails will provide pre-prepared, canned cocktails available in all cabins.
Delta’s refreshed snack lineup now features wellness-focused treats like almonds and Clif Bars, as well as Goldfish crackers and the airline’s signature Biscoff cookies. Travelers can enjoy their snacks while experiencing an all-new suite of curated content on Delta Studio.
Over the last month, Delta made several changes to its route map to increase performance and boost service to popular summer destinations. The carrier also revealed it would no longer block middle seats on its aircraft, starting May 1.
For the latest airline news and information, sign up here to receive TravelPulse in your inbox every morning.
For more information on Delta Air Lines
For more Airlines & Airports News
More by Donald Wood
Comments
You may use your Facebook account to add a comment, subject to Facebook's Terms of Service and Privacy Policy. Your Facebook information, including your name, photo & any other personal data you make public on Facebook will appear with your comment, and may be used on TravelPulse.com. Click here to learn more.LOAD FACEBOOK COMMENTS