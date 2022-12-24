American Airlines Celebrates 30 Years in Turks and Caicos
Airlines & Airports American Airlines Valentín Fuentes December 24, 2022
For three decades, American Airlines has operated at Providenciales International Airport in the Turks and Caicos Islands, one of the most popular tourist destinations worldwide.
“We are excited to celebrate 30 years of service to Providenciales, a sign of our continued commitment to the Turks and Caicos Islands. We are proud to be the largest operating U.S. airline in the country with up to 10 daily flights this winter,” said José María Giraldo, American Airlines Managing Director of Operations for Mexico, Central America, and the Caribbean.
Godfrey Smith, Executive Director of Turks and Caicos Airports Authority, said that these 30 years of American Airlines operations at the Providenciales International Airport not only demonstrate the strength of the destination but also the reliability of American as a strategic partner in the growth of the industry.
Meanwhile, Josephine Connolly, Minister of Tourism, said that the airline should be proud for having maintained an immaculate service to the islands. “Despite the challenges faced around the world, we here in the Turks and Caicos Islands are grateful for your service over the years. On behalf of the Ministry of Tourism and the Government of these islands, I congratulate you with all my heart; you are and continue to be a success story in a competitive and complex industry," she said.
American Airlines operates flights to Providenciales International Airport from seven U.S. hubs, including Miami, Boston, Charlotte, Dallas/Fort Worth, New York, Chicago and Philadelphia.
