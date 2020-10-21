Last updated: 06:15 PM ET, Wed October 21 2020

American Airlines Enhances the Customer Experience Through New Technologies

Airlines & Airports American Airlines Laurie Baratti October 21, 2020

American Airline plane
PHOTO: American Airlines plane. (Photo via American Airlines)

American Airlines (AA) today announced its implementation of new technologies that set the stage for a smoother customer experience.

An electronic wallet, mobile ID and virtual assistant are now available to make flying with the airline as seamless a journey as possible.

ADVERTISING

Electronic Wallet

Customers can log in to their AAdvantage account to see their flight and trip credits stored in the new electronic wallet feature, and can easily use their travel credits towards booking new travel by selected ‘flight credit’ under payment options.

Customers whose travel plans have changed will appreciate a new feature that automatically refunds their miles to the e-wallet when they cancel an eligible AAdvantage award ticket.

Trending Now
Travel Intel
Travel technology, man with airplane and laptop
Bahamas, cruise, ship

Dream Vacations, CruiseOne and Cruises Inc. Survey Reveals...

Trajinera Infinity Pool

gallery icon 16 All-Inclusive Resorts With Amazing New Protocols to Ensure...

A Delta Air Lines plane taxiing at Ronald Reagan Washington National Airport

gallery icon Ranking US Airlines Most Likely to Offer Passengers Benefits...

Traveling during the COVID-19 pandemic

CDC Releases New Advice on Mask-Wearing on Public Transportation

Mobile ID Pilot Program

Starting October 21, as part of a testing program at Dallas/Fort Worth International Airport (DFW), AA customers will have the option to test out the airline’s new mobile ID technology, which uses a passenger’s mobile device to verify their identity when they drop their bag with an agent.

Those who choose to participate in the trial can enroll through a third-party app prior to checking in for their flight, which will issue a digital ID token to their mobile device that will then be used to confirm their identity at the bag drop.

The airline is partnering with the Transportation Security Administration (TSA) to investigate the possible applications of this mobile ID verification technology, which could potentially help to reduce instances of physical contact during the travel journey.

The mobile ID trial will also be extended to customers at Reagan Washington National Airport (DCA), beginning October 27.

Virtual Assistant

Also in the vein of reducing interpersonal interactions, American Airlines launched its virtual chat platform in summer 2020, with a virtual assistant instantly available to answer customers’ general travel queries. Or, if the conversation calls for more detailed information, customer service representatives are also available to assist customers in real-time.

This dynamic and easily accessible function also instantly provides information about various travel guidelines, how to change a flight and the number of check bags passengers are allowed.

Since it was introduced over 425,000 customers have availed themselves of the new chat feature, interacting with either the virtual assistant or AA’s live customer care representatives.

For more information, visit aa.com.

For more information on American Airlines, Transportation Security Administration, Dallas, Fort Worth, Washington DC

For more Airlines & Airports News

More by Laurie Baratti

Laurie Baratti
A man undergoing a COVID-19 test

United Airlines Launches COVID-19 Health Passport Test Program

United Airlines

Delta CEO: International Travel Going Forward Will Need Regulation

Singapore Airlines to Launch World’s Longest Flight

Passenger Slaps Flight Attendant Over Mask Policy in Viral Video

Punta Cana Airport Installs Automated Immigration Kiosks

Comments

You may use your Facebook account to add a comment, subject to Facebook's Terms of Service and Privacy Policy. Your Facebook information, including your name, photo & any other personal data you make public on Facebook will appear with your comment, and may be used on TravelPulse.com. Click here to learn more.

LOAD FACEBOOK COMMENTS