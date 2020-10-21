American Airlines Enhances the Customer Experience Through New Technologies
Airlines & Airports American Airlines Laurie Baratti October 21, 2020
American Airlines (AA) today announced its implementation of new technologies that set the stage for a smoother customer experience.
An electronic wallet, mobile ID and virtual assistant are now available to make flying with the airline as seamless a journey as possible.
Electronic Wallet
Customers can log in to their AAdvantage account to see their flight and trip credits stored in the new electronic wallet feature, and can easily use their travel credits towards booking new travel by selected ‘flight credit’ under payment options.
Customers whose travel plans have changed will appreciate a new feature that automatically refunds their miles to the e-wallet when they cancel an eligible AAdvantage award ticket.
Mobile ID Pilot Program
Starting October 21, as part of a testing program at Dallas/Fort Worth International Airport (DFW), AA customers will have the option to test out the airline’s new mobile ID technology, which uses a passenger’s mobile device to verify their identity when they drop their bag with an agent.
Those who choose to participate in the trial can enroll through a third-party app prior to checking in for their flight, which will issue a digital ID token to their mobile device that will then be used to confirm their identity at the bag drop.
The airline is partnering with the Transportation Security Administration (TSA) to investigate the possible applications of this mobile ID verification technology, which could potentially help to reduce instances of physical contact during the travel journey.
The mobile ID trial will also be extended to customers at Reagan Washington National Airport (DCA), beginning October 27.
Virtual Assistant
Also in the vein of reducing interpersonal interactions, American Airlines launched its virtual chat platform in summer 2020, with a virtual assistant instantly available to answer customers’ general travel queries. Or, if the conversation calls for more detailed information, customer service representatives are also available to assist customers in real-time.
This dynamic and easily accessible function also instantly provides information about various travel guidelines, how to change a flight and the number of check bags passengers are allowed.
Since it was introduced over 425,000 customers have availed themselves of the new chat feature, interacting with either the virtual assistant or AA’s live customer care representatives.
For more information, visit aa.com.
For more information on American Airlines, Transportation Security Administration, Dallas, Fort Worth, Washington DC
For more Airlines & Airports News
More by Laurie Baratti
Comments
You may use your Facebook account to add a comment, subject to Facebook's Terms of Service and Privacy Policy. Your Facebook information, including your name, photo & any other personal data you make public on Facebook will appear with your comment, and may be used on TravelPulse.com. Click here to learn more.LOAD FACEBOOK COMMENTS