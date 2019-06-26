Last updated: 12:34 PM ET, Wed June 26 2019

American Airlines Expands in Caribbean With New Routes

Airlines & Airports American Airlines Janeen Christoff June 26, 2019

American Airlines plane refueling at Phoenix Sky Harbor International Airport
PHOTO: American Airlines plane (photo via VallarieE/iStock Unreleased)

American Airlines continues to grow in the Caribbean and Central America. The airline announced three new routes from New York’s John F. Kennedy International Airport (JFK) beginning in November. The airline will also extend its summer season service to Aruba, which will now operate year-round beginning in December.

On November 21, 2019, American will launch daily service from JFK to Montego Bay, Jamaica (MBJ), and San Jose, Costa Rica (SJO). Saturday-only service to Liberia, Costa Rica (LIR), follows starting Dec. 21. All flights will be operated on a Boeing 737-800 with convenient schedules for a full week-long vacation or a quick weekend escape. The new routes are complemented by the extension of seasonal service between JFK and Antigua (ANU).

Additionally, on December 18, 2019, American will add a second daily flight from Dallas-Fort Worth (DFW) to San Juan, Puerto Rico (SJU), and the airline is extending seasonal service between DFW and San Salvador, El Salvador (SAL), to operate year-round.

Flights from JFK to MBJ will leave at 7 a.m. and arrive at 11 a.m. Departing flights from MBJ will take off at 12 p.m. and arrive in JFK at 4:09 p.m.

Flights to SJO from JFK depart at 3:59 p.m. and land at 9:42 p.m. The reverse route leaves at 11:03 p.m. and arrives at 5:19 a.m.

The new JFK to LIR flight leaves at 7 a.m., arriving at 10:55 a.m. The LIR to JFK flight departs 11:04 a.m. and arrives at 4:59 p.m.

Janeen Christoff
