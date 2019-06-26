American Airlines Expands in Caribbean With New Routes
Airlines & Airports American Airlines Janeen Christoff June 26, 2019
American Airlines continues to grow in the Caribbean and Central America. The airline announced three new routes from New York’s John F. Kennedy International Airport (JFK) beginning in November. The airline will also extend its summer season service to Aruba, which will now operate year-round beginning in December.
On November 21, 2019, American will launch daily service from JFK to Montego Bay, Jamaica (MBJ), and San Jose, Costa Rica (SJO). Saturday-only service to Liberia, Costa Rica (LIR), follows starting Dec. 21. All flights will be operated on a Boeing 737-800 with convenient schedules for a full week-long vacation or a quick weekend escape. The new routes are complemented by the extension of seasonal service between JFK and Antigua (ANU).
Additionally, on December 18, 2019, American will add a second daily flight from Dallas-Fort Worth (DFW) to San Juan, Puerto Rico (SJU), and the airline is extending seasonal service between DFW and San Salvador, El Salvador (SAL), to operate year-round.
Flights from JFK to MBJ will leave at 7 a.m. and arrive at 11 a.m. Departing flights from MBJ will take off at 12 p.m. and arrive in JFK at 4:09 p.m.
Flights to SJO from JFK depart at 3:59 p.m. and land at 9:42 p.m. The reverse route leaves at 11:03 p.m. and arrives at 5:19 a.m.
The new JFK to LIR flight leaves at 7 a.m., arriving at 10:55 a.m. The LIR to JFK flight departs 11:04 a.m. and arrives at 4:59 p.m.
For more information on American Airlines, Caribbean, Central America
For more Airlines & Airports News
More by Janeen Christoff
Comments
You may use your Facebook account to add a comment, subject to Facebook's Terms of Service and Privacy Policy. Your Facebook information, including your name, photo & any other personal data you make public on Facebook will appear with your comment, and may be used on TravelPulse.com. Click here to learn more.LOAD FACEBOOK COMMENTS