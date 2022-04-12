Last updated: 01:00 PM ET, Tue April 12 2022

American Airlines Expands Partnership With Expedia Group

American Airlines Donald Wood April 12, 2022

American Airlines' Bombardier CRJ-700.
American Airlines' Bombardier CRJ-700. (photo via American Airlines Media)

American Airlines announced an expanded partnership with the Expedia Group that will include more customization options for travelers booking the carrier’s flights through Expedia.

American’s products are now available thanks to a direct connection through New Distribution Capability (NDC) technology, making all of the airline’s offerings available to travelers on Expedia Group sites.

“We’re proud to expand on our strong relationship with Expedia Group to bring customers more choice,” American Managing Director Neil Geurin said. “NDC technology creates opportunities for travelers to customize their travel experiences, including premium travel options. We’re eager to hear about their positive experiences made possible through this integration.”

As part of the expanded deal, travelers who shop and book American flights with Expedia Group will be able to purchase elevated offers like Main Plus. The offer includes access to Main Cabin Extra, preferred seats, priority boarding and a free checked bag in addition to the standard luggage allowance.

“We're excited to bring our travelers the best range of content possible via this NDC capability with American Airlines,” Expedia Group Vice President Julie Kyse said. “Expedia Group is uniquely positioned to be able to offer this because of our scale, in order to better serve the end traveler.”

In the future, American and Expedia Group plan to add elevated offerings and ancillary options such as carbon offsetting. The addition of North American points of sale builds upon several years of successful flight bookings thanks to an existing connection through NDC technology between the two companies on certain European points of sale.

According to Reuters.com, American raised its jet fuel expenses for the quarter, revealing it would pay an average of between $2.80 and $2.85 per gallon, higher than its previous estimate of $2.73 and $2.78 per gallon.

The airline also expects quarterly revenue to drop by about 16 percent compared to pre-pandemic levels, as inflationary pressures impact consumer demand.

