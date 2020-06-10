American Airlines Stocks Shelves in Los Angeles and Around the World
Airlines & Airports American Airlines Janeen Christoff June 10, 2020
American Airlines has been busy giving back to local communities.
The airline has donated more than half a million pounds of food to communities in need.
As COVID-19 shut down travel in the United States and around the world, American had a surplus of food that was sitting in its facilities and, rather than let the food go to waste, the airline wanted to support local food banks, nonprofit organizations, schools and other groups that are fighting against food insecurity, including the Los Angeles LGBT Center.
The Los Angeles LGBT Center opened a Pride Pantry to help those in need and American stepped in to help with American donated granola bars; pretzels; orange juice; and power bites boxes that included crackers, asiago cheese spread, protein bars, almonds, fruit snacks, and cookies. In total, American donated more than 11,000 pounds of food to the organization.
Los Angeles LGBT Center’s director of culinary training and operations Nick Panepinto said the donations will make a huge impact on the community.
“Many of our clients and community members are experiencing food insecurity as a result of the COVID-19 pandemic,” he said. “Thanks to partners like American Airlines, the Center's Pride Pantry is now open and able to help nourish LGBTQ people with food and compassion."
Overall, American has donated more than 420,000 meals to nearly 30 different organizations.
Banner Health in Phoenix received a donation from American to support hospital workers.
“We are grateful to American Airlines for supporting Banner Health’s frontline workers as they care for patients during this pandemic,” said Andy Kramer Petersen, Banner Health Foundation’s president and CEO. “As Arizona’s largest health care provider, Banner is working diligently to respond to escalating health care needs while keeping our employees safe and supported. These acts of kindness from businesses like American Airlines remind our teams how much the community respects them and appreciates their hard work and sacrifices.”
Other U.S. cities, including Chicago, Dallas and Philadelphia, and international cities, such as Budapest, Hong Kong, London and Paris, have also received donations.
Comments
