American Airlines to Increase Service to Key West
Airlines & Airports American Airlines Patrick Clarke October 02, 2020
American Airlines will increase nonstop service to Key West, Florida from Charlotte, North Carolina and Dallas beginning Thursday, October 8.
The carrier will operate 19 weekly flights from Charlotte-Douglas International Airport (CLT) on 76-seat Embraer E175 regional jets and 14 weekly flights from Dallas–Fort Worth International Airport (DFW) on 128-seat Airbus A319 planes.
The flights from CLT will include three daily flights on Mondays, Thursdays, Fridays, Saturdays and Sundays and two each on Tuesdays and Wednesdays while American will offer two flights daily from DFW.
"North Carolina and Texas are proving to be popular hubs for visitors who want to fly into Key West," said Richard Strickland, director of airports for the Florida Keys & Key West, in a statement. "We continue to experience strong demand for airlift into the Florida Keys for fall and winter."
"Visitors from the mid-Atlantic and south-central regions represent some of the Keys' strongest inbound markets," added Stacey Mitchell, director of the Florida Keys & Key West destination marketing office. "American's service into Key West from Dallas-Fort Worth is likely to increase demand from the West Coast, a growing market, and the Midwest, always a strong winter market for us."
The new flights will build on American's existing service to Key West from Miami, Philadelphia and Washington, D.C. The carrier currently operates 10 weekly flights from Miami International Airport (MIA); six weekly flights from Philadelphia International Airport (PHL) and two weekly flights from Ronald Reagan Washington National Airport (DCA).
On Thursday, United Airlines resumed daily nonstop service to Key West from Chicago's O'Hare International Airport and New Jersey’s Newark Liberty International Airport.
For more information on American Airlines, Key West, Florida
For more Airlines & Airports News
More by Patrick Clarke
Comments
You may use your Facebook account to add a comment, subject to Facebook's Terms of Service and Privacy Policy. Your Facebook information, including your name, photo & any other personal data you make public on Facebook will appear with your comment, and may be used on TravelPulse.com. Click here to learn more.LOAD FACEBOOK COMMENTS