American Airlines Unveils New Amenity Kits
American Airlines announced the introduction of new onboard amenity kits for premium cabin customers.
As part of a partnership with Shinola and D.S. & Durga, the new amenity kit bag was designed exclusively for American to offer functionality while flying and reusability for organizing essentials on future journeys.
The new amenity kits are provided for premium customers on long-haul international and transcontinental flights and include Rose Atlantic and Radio Bombay lip balms and lotions, dental kits, mouthwash, earplugs, socks, sleep masks and more.
“American often seeks brands that are rooted in creativity, especially those that celebrate travel before, during and after the actual journey,” American Managing Director Clarissa Sebastian said. “D.S. & Durga and Shinola underscore what we value in our partners at American — the ability to inspire connection with people or places that matter and experiences that enrich us.”
American’s updated amenity kits are now available on flights operating between the United States and London and are scheduled to roll out across other long-haul international and transcontinental flights throughout the summer.
In addition, Shinola is creating a desk clock featuring a dial made from the original metal of American’s retired fleet of McDonnell Douglas MD-80 aircraft. The company is crafting only 1,000 of the desk clocks, which can be purchased through the carrier’s website or in select Admirals Club lounges.
