Last updated: 11:45 AM ET, Thu October 01 2020

American, United to Furlough Over 32,000 Employees

Airlines & Airports Donald Wood October 01, 2020

United employees loading cargo into a jet
PHOTO: United employees loading cargo into a jet. (photo courtesy of United Airlines)

As the United States government continues to work on a stimulus package, American Airlines and United Airlines announced over 32,000 employees would be furloughed.

According to Reuters.com, American and United announced they would reverse course on the furloughs if a new stimulus package could be reached, with President Donald Trump proposing an additional $20 billion in aid for the airline industry.

American revealed it would furlough 19,000 employees, including some 1,600 pilots, while United said it would furlough 13,000 employees, none of which would be pilots after the carrier came to an agreement with its pilots’ union.

Trending Now
Coronavirus Outbreak
Coronaviruses are a large family of viruses that are common in many different species of animals, including camels, cattle, cats, and bats.
Enchanted Princess joins fleet Sept. 30, 2020.

Princess Cruises Welcomes Enchanted Princess to Its Fleet

A row of cruise ships docked in Nassau, Bahamas

Travel Advisors React to CDC Extending No Sail Order for Cruises

Planes parked at Houston

Trump Administration Proposes $20 Billion in Aid for Airline...

Two cruise ships docked

CDC Officially Extends No Sail Order for Cruises

Travelers wearing masks at the airport

gallery icon COVID-19 October Travel Restrictions: Latest Quarantine Rules...

Carriers have been asking for another $25 billion in payroll support to protect jobs for an additional six months, but the caveat in the original loans that banned furloughs expired at midnight on Wednesday.

While tens of thousands of employees working for airlines around the U.S. have accepted buyouts or leaves of absence, the lack of demand due to travel restrictions and coronavirus fears has continued to impact the industry.

Airlines for America CEO Nick Calio revealed the industry was still pursuing all potential avenues for new assistance, saying,” People keep talking, but we need results.”

White House chief of staff Mark Meadows announced Wednesday night the $20 billion in aid would give devastated carriers a “six-month extension.”

For more information on United States

For more Airlines & Airports News

More by Donald Wood

Donny Wood
Planes parked at Houston's George Bush Intercontinental Airport

Trump Administration Proposes $20 Billion in Aid for Airline...

FAA Chief Completes Boeing 737 MAX Test Flight, Not Ready to Approve Plane's Return

Alaska Airlines Pilot, Flight Attendant Retire Early So Their Kids Can Stay Employed

New Data Says Many Americans Would Take ‘Flight to Nowhere’

TSA Reopening Preclearance Program to Foreign Airports

Comments

You may use your Facebook account to add a comment, subject to Facebook's Terms of Service and Privacy Policy. Your Facebook information, including your name, photo & any other personal data you make public on Facebook will appear with your comment, and may be used on TravelPulse.com. Click here to learn more.

LOAD FACEBOOK COMMENTS