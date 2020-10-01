Trump Administration Proposes $20 Billion in Aid for Airline Industry
Airlines & Airports Donald Wood October 01, 2020
United States President Donald Trump and his administration have proposed adding another $20 billion in aid for the airline industry in a new stimulus proposal worth more than $1.5 trillion.
According to Reuters.com, White House chief of staff Mark Meadows announced Wednesday night the $20 billion in aid would give carriers devastated by coronavirus-related travel bans and the subsequent drop in demand a “six-month extension.”
American Airlines and United Airlines recently announced they would begin furloughing over 32,000 workers on Thursday as their pleas for additional bailout money went unanswered. Carriers asked for another $25 billion in payroll support to protect jobs for six more months.
The previous relief package forced airlines that accepted the relief money from the government to not furlough employees, but that stipulation expired at midnight on Wednesday.
Meadows said the Trump administration was hopeful talks with Democrats would continue Thursday, as the two parties were still working on resolutions for the aid package.
While the Trump and Republican officials have welcomed a $1.5 trillion price tag for the coronavirus relief package, House Democrats are seeking $2.2 trillion.
Earlier in the day, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) announced it had extended its No Sail Order and Suspension of Further Embarkation through October 31.
CDC Director Dr. Robert Redfield advocated for the ban to be extended through February 2021, but a recent report suggests U.S. Vice President Mike Pence vetoed the decision in favor of the October 31 date, which coincides with a voluntary suspension announced by the Cruise Lines International Association (CLIA).
