Atlanta Airport Expanding Security Checkpoint to Meet Demand

Airlines & Airports Donald Wood June 26, 2019

Airport Security Line
People waiting in long security lines at Atlanta airport (photo by Eric Bowman)

To combat the long lines often encountered by travelers at the busy Atlanta airport, officials announced plans to expand a security checkpoint.

According to WSBTV.com, Hartsfield-Jackson International Airport revealed it would expand the South security checkpoint from four lanes to nine lanes, with the initial plan having the updated area opened within the next year.

The expanded checkpoint will be located near the Delta Air Lines check-in counters.

“Clearly there is a demand,” Hartsfield-Jackson's deputy general manager Greg Richardson told WSBTV. “This place is getting busier and busier, so we’ve got to find relief.”

While airport officials have not determined what the configuration for Clear and PreCheck lines will be, all existing security checkpoint lanes will remain operational during the expansion. The growth will also force some concession locations to be relocated.

The Atlanta airport is also working on projects in addition to the expanded South security checkpoint, including an estimated “$450 million in projects to modernize the terminal, including curbside canopies and vestibules under construction.”

