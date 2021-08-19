Last updated: 12:28 PM ET, Thu August 19 2021

Avelo Airlines Expands To East Coast With Nonstop Florida Flights

Airlines & Airports Patrick Clarke August 19, 2021

Avelo Airlines plane takes off from Hollywood Burbank Airport
Avelo Airlines plane takes off from Hollywood Burbank Airport. (photo courtesy of Avelo Airlines)

Avelo Airlines is wasting no time expanding to the East Coast, announcing plans to launch service from Connecticut's Tweed-New Haven Airport (HVN) to four popular destinations in Florida this fall, including Fort Lauderdale, Fort Myers, Orlando and Tampa.

The new nonstop flights will begin November 3 with a ceremonial flight from New Haven to Orlando International Airport (MCO). Regular Monday, Thursday, Friday, Saturday and Sunday flights between HVN and MCO will begin November 4, followed by five-time weekly flights (Monday, Thursday, Friday, Saturday and Sunday) between HVN and Fort Lauderdale-Hollywood International Airport (FLL) on November 5. Monday, Friday and Saturday flights between HVN and Tampa International Airport (TPA) will begin November 8 and Thursday and Sunday service between HVN and Southwest Florida International Airport (RSW) in Fort Myers will start November 11.

Avelo is celebrating the new routes with introductory fares starting from $59. The discounted seats can booked at aveloair.com by August 31, 2021 for travel by November 17, 2021. Additional fees for carry-on and checked bags, assigned seats and other optional services may apply.

"We're excited to bring more choice, everyday low fares and the Avelo Soul of Service to Connecticut," said Avelo Chairman and CEO Andrew Levy. "Connecticut residents told us they want more convenient and affordable options for flying to Florida and we listened. These four popular sun-soaked destinations are an ideal winter retreat. The refreshingly simple and smooth HVN small-airport experience will ensure our customers depart relaxed and ready for some fun in the sun."

Avelo will be the first airline to offer nonstop flights between HVN and destinations in Florida. What's more, it's new operations at HVN marks the largest expansion of service at the airport in more than three decades.

Avelo will also add nonstop flights from Los Angeles via Hollywood Burbank Airport to Monterey, California; Fort Collins-Loveland, Colorado; Provo, Utah; and St. George, Utah this fall.

