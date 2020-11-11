Boeing is Investing Over $14 Million in Veteran Support Programs
Airlines & Airports Laurie Baratti November 11, 2020
To commemorate Veterans Day in the U.S. and Remembrance Day in Australia, Canada and the U.K., Boeing today announced its provision of a $14.2-million charitable grants package that will support 97 worldwide veterans’ organizations. This investment will help to finance workforce transition services, and rehabilitation and recovery programs for veterans through 2021 and beyond.
"During this challenging time, Boeing is proud to partner with leading veterans’ organizations to provide our global veteran communities and their families with essential workforce transition support, and recovery and rehabilitation programs that address mental health," said Boeing’s President and CEO, Dave Calhoun. With this latest investment, the aircraft manufacturing company's four-year contributions to veterans’ causes now total close to $42 million.
On top of the charitable investments package, Boeing also revealed today a new $4.5-million partnership with the Institute for Veterans & Military Families (IVMF) ) to establish ‘Future Force’—a workforce training, recruitment and placement program for veterans. This special program will supply training courses, certifications, networking and employment opportunities within the aerospace and defense industry for veterans, transitioning service members and military spouses.
"Boeing has a strong and storied history of supporting veterans during and after their time of service," said Boeing's Director of Veterans Outreach, Jason Pak. "Through our new, industry-leading workforce training program, we will help thousands of veterans and military spouses transition into better jobs, which in turn creates better opportunities for them, their families, Boeing and the entire aerospace industry."
"We are thrilled to partner with Boeing to establish the first aerospace-focused learning track as part of the IVMF's Onward to Opportunity program," said Dr. Mike Haynie, Executive Director of IVMF and vice chancellor at Syracuse University. "This new curriculum and training will allow us to broaden our reach to the military and veteran community as they continue to seek career opportunities."
Today’s announcements also align with Boeing’s broader commitment to address social justice, advance racial equality and combat racism across the U.S. Part of the grants package will route $1 million to The Mission Continues, which mobilizes veterans to combat food insecurity in underserved communities and communities of color. A new $500,000 contribution is going to U.S. Vets, whose mission is to end veteran homelessness. The dollars donated to Boeing’s 97 partnered veterans’ organizations will work to increase the number of underserved and minority veterans who receive support. The full list of Boeing's grant partners can be found here.
For more information, visit boeing.com.
For more Airlines & Airports News
More by Laurie Baratti
Comments
You may use your Facebook account to add a comment, subject to Facebook's Terms of Service and Privacy Policy. Your Facebook information, including your name, photo & any other personal data you make public on Facebook will appear with your comment, and may be used on TravelPulse.com. Click here to learn more.LOAD FACEBOOK COMMENTS