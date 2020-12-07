Bomb Threat Reportedly Closes Runway at New York’s JFK Airport
December 07, 2020
A runway at a major New York City airport was shut down on Sunday as police allegedly investigated reports of a bomb threat.
According to NBC New York, an Aeroflot Russian Airlines flight landed at John F. Kennedy International Airport in New York after a journey from Moscow at around 3:45 p.m. local time.
Officials from the Port Authority of New York and New Jersey received word of a potential threat and police officers were on the scene to meet the plane when it arrived. One runway was closed due to the investigation.
Once onboard, authorities deplaned the passengers and swept the entire plane before declaring it clear of any legitimate threat. JFK airport remained open during the operations and officials said the incident resulted in no delays.
The official Twitter account of JFK airport shared more details of the incident:
Due to an ongoing incident, emergency personnel and activity may be observed at #JFK airport. Please note that the airport is fully open and flights are operating without delays.— Kennedy Airport. Wear a Face Covering. (@JFKairport) December 6, 2020
