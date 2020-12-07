Last updated: 09:06 AM ET, Mon December 07 2020

Bomb Threat Reportedly Closes Runway at New York’s JFK Airport

Airlines & Airports Donald Wood December 07, 2020

Planes on runway at New York's JFK airport.
PHOTO: Planes on runway at New York's JFK airport. (photo via XavierMarchant / iStock / Getty Images Plus)

A runway at a major New York City airport was shut down on Sunday as police allegedly investigated reports of a bomb threat.

According to NBC New York, an Aeroflot Russian Airlines flight landed at John F. Kennedy International Airport in New York after a journey from Moscow at around 3:45 p.m. local time.

Officials from the Port Authority of New York and New Jersey received word of a potential threat and police officers were on the scene to meet the plane when it arrived. One runway was closed due to the investigation.

Once onboard, authorities deplaned the passengers and swept the entire plane before declaring it clear of any legitimate threat. JFK airport remained open during the operations and officials said the incident resulted in no delays.

The official Twitter account of JFK airport shared more details of the incident:

The lower number of travelers taking to the skies has not reduced the number of passengers acting naughty, as a United Express flight from Jacksonville to Houston last month was forced to make an emergency landing in Alabama after a woman became belligerent and stripped down to her underwear.

For more information on New York City

For more Airlines & Airports News

More by Donald Wood

Donny Wood
Delta Air Lines A321

Delta Lowers Fares to Entice More Passengers

Delta Air Lines

Police Narrowly Prevent COVID Positive Passengers From Boarding Flight

United Bans Couple Who Flew After Testing Positive for COVID-19

Passenger Cusses at Flight Attendant, Kicked Off Plane for Refusing to Wear Mask

Airlines Seeing Demand Downturn as End-of-Year Holidays Approach

Comments

You may use your Facebook account to add a comment, subject to Facebook's Terms of Service and Privacy Policy. Your Facebook information, including your name, photo & any other personal data you make public on Facebook will appear with your comment, and may be used on TravelPulse.com. Click here to learn more.

LOAD FACEBOOK COMMENTS