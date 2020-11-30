Last updated: 10:41 AM ET, Mon November 30 2020

British Airways Investigating Flight Attendant Offering 'Adult Entertainment On-Board'

British Airways Boeing 787
PHOTO: British Airways Boeing 787. (photo via Flickr/BriYYZ)

British Airways is hoping to identify a Heathrow-based crew member who is allegedly offering passengers "adult entertainment on-board."

According to The Sun, the female flight attendant advertises her services through racy photos posted on social media.

"If you ever want adult entertainment on-board, all you have to do is give me a sum of money and you'll be treated to a whole different experience of your choice," the woman stated on her blog. "You will need to pay a securing fee of £50 ($67) to meet. Prices vary depending on the requested meet—no negotiating."

The woman also claimed to sell her underwear for £25 ($33). The eyebrow-raising discovery has prompted British Airways to launch an investigation to identify the crew member.

"We expect the highest standard of behavior from all of our colleagues at all times, and we are investigating the claims," an airline spokesman told The Sun.

Earlier this month, a pair of pilots for Russia's Victory Airlines were investigated after allegedly deviating off course to create an image of a man's genitalia that would appear on the radar.

