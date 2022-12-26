Cancun Airport Sets New Record for Daily Flights
Airlines & Airports Valentín Fuentes December 26, 2022
Cancun International Airport is one of Mexico's three busiest, with 719 daily operations recorded in mid-December.
According to Aeropuertos del Sureste (ASUR), the company that operates the nine most important airports in the Southeast of Mexico, 354 were arrivals in Cancun and 365 departures.
The leading international airlines arriving at Cancun International Airport are Aeromexico, American Airlines, Delta Air Lines, Air Canada, Air France, KLM, Alaska Airlines and British Airways, among many others.
Earlier this month, Cancun's bustling airport had already registered a record of scheduled operations, operating 660, confirming the recovery of this major tourist destination after the pandemic and the eagerness of tourists from around the world to return, especially from the United States and Canada.
Cancun International Airport has recorded a very successful 2022, with an average arrival of 500 flights on many days of the year. Airport officials expect that by the end of the year, the number of passengers will reach approximately 25 million, which puts it within the top 10 of the busiest in the world.
