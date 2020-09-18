Cancun Airport to Soon Welcome More Flights From US, Europe
Airlines & Airports Donald Wood September 18, 2020
Officials in Quintana Roo have announced several flights from Europe and the United States to Cancun will resume in October and November.
According to The Riviera Maya News, the Comite de Aerolineas de Cancun revealed that Cancun International Airport would begin welcoming additional carriers from the U.S. on October 8 with the return of Alaska Airlines’ daily flights to Seattle.
Alaska Airlines will also launch service from the popular Mexican destination to San Diego and Portland on November 20.
New JetBlue Flights Will Expand Caribbean AccessAirlines & Airports
JetBlue also announced it would reactivate four routes to Cancun on November 19, including service from Newark International, Los Angeles International, Raleigh–Durham International and Tampa International airports.
Cancun International Airport currently hosts around 200 incoming and departing flights a day.
Airport executives said Lufthansa would resume flights from Frankfurt, Germany, on October 1 and Edelweiss Air will reconnect Zurich, Switzerland, to Cancun starting October 3. Officials said all flights from Europe are subject to change without notice due to COVID-19 restrictions.
Air France also told officials in Quintana Roo the carrier plans to restart service from Paris in October, while Turkish Airlines planned two weekly flights from Istanbul beginning next month.
British Airlines is also anticipating an October restart of flights from London, but no exact date was revealed.
On Monday, Cancun mayor Mara Lezama said that all beaches which remained closed due to coronavirus shutdowns would be accessible again after four areas reopened last week.
For more information on Cancun, Mexico
For more Airlines & Airports News
Comments
You may use your Facebook account to add a comment, subject to Facebook's Terms of Service and Privacy Policy. Your Facebook information, including your name, photo & any other personal data you make public on Facebook will appear with your comment, and may be used on TravelPulse.com. Click here to learn more.LOAD FACEBOOK COMMENTS