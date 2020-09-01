Cancun Airport Sees Another Increase in Domestic, International Flights
Destination & Tourism Donald Wood September 01, 2020
The main airport in Cancun reported another increase in arriving and departing flights this weekend, signaling a slow but steady increase in the number of travelers arriving in Mexico.
According to The Riviera Maya News, airport managing company Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste (ASUR) announced Cancun International Airport hosted 444 flight operations to and from destinations in the United States, Caribbean and South America.
ASUR officials said of the 223 flights on Saturday, 108 were arrivals (61 national and 47 international) and 115 were departures (58 domestic and 57 international). Some of the destinations served included Atlanta, Bogota, Chicago, Philadelphia, Havana, Los Angeles, Montreal, New York, San Francisco and Toronto.
On Sunday, ASUR reported 221 flights in and out of Cancun including 107 arrivals (64 domestic and 43 international) and 114 departures (68 domestic and 46 international).
International carriers serving the Cancun airport Saturday and Sunday included Air Canada, American, Delta, Southwest and United.
Earlier this month, Cancun International Airport announced it hosted the highest number of arriving and departing flights this weekend since the coronavirus outbreak shut down travel in March.
In addition, Cancun and other tourist-friendly destinations in Mexico are poised to bounce back in the final third of 2020, according to the Tourism Promotion Council of Quintana Roo (CPTQ).
