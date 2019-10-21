Crew Members, Passenger Hospitalized After Fumes Force Emergency Landing
Two American Airlines crew members and one passenger were hospitalized Monday after they reportedly lost consciousness due to fumes from a cleaning product that spilled on a transatlantic flight.
According to BBC.com, American Flight 729 departed from London Heathrow Monday for Philadelphia International Airport, but it was forced to make an emergency landing at Dublin Airport due to a strong odor onboard.
Audio from radio conversation between a pilot onboard the Airbus A330-323 and an air traffic controller revealed the non-toxic cleaning product was accidentally left on the plane in London and spilled in a bathroom during the flight.
“We've had two of our flight crew staff - the cabin staff - have actually lost consciousness,” the pilot said. “I think they're back to consciousness now and (have) general complaints about burning eyes and other problems with mucus in the nose, skin problems.”
When the plane landed safely at the Irish airport, it was taxied to the gate and met by medical and other emergency personnel who immediately boarded the flight and provided the necessary assistance.
An American Airlines spokesperson released a statement to BBC.com:
“American Airlines flight 729 from London Heathrow to Philadelphia diverted to Dublin due to an odor caused by a spilled cleaning solution in the galley. The flight landed safely in Dublin at 1:15 p.m. local time, and taxied to the gate. Medical personnel have met the aircraft to evaluate any crew members or passengers who may need additional assistance.”
