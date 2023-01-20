Delta Air Lines Adding Flights to New Zealand, Expanding Trans-Atlantic Service
Airlines & Airports Delta Air Lines Donald Wood January 20, 2023
Delta Air Lines announced it would launch its first flights between Los Angeles and Auckland, New Zealand, beginning this fall.
The carrier revealed it would operate daily flights between Auckland Airport and Los Angeles International Airport with Airbus A350-900 aircraft, starting on October 28. When the service debuts, Delta will become the only airline in the United States to provide nonstop service.
The new Auckland flights will complement the carrier’s current service from Los Angeles to Sydney, which operates 10 flights per week in the winter.
“LAX continues to grow its global network of destinations that are connecting Angelenos to every corner of the globe, and Delta’s addition of nonstop service from Los Angeles to New Zealand is in lockstep with the airline’s commitment to expand and improve service to our region,” Los Angeles World Airports CEO Justin Erbacci said.
Delta is also boosting its trans-Atlantic service from its New York City and Atlanta hubs, with a full slate of routes to cities like Edinburgh, Berlin, Dusseldorf, Geneva and Stuttgart.
From Hartsfield-Jackson Atlanta International Airport, the airline will offer new daily service to Nice, France, starting on May 12. The carrier will increase its Atlanta-to-Tel Aviv service to daily on April 16.
At John F. Kennedy International Airport in New York City, Delta is adding a third daily route to Paris, which will begin May 25 and operate on a Boeing 767 aircraft. The new service is in addition to the airline’s new service to Geneva and London-Gatwick, the return of Berlin and a third flight to Rome.
“With more than 1,750 weekly flights to 85 destinations around the globe this summer, Delta is well positioned to deliver on its plans to fully restore its network in 2023,” Delta senior vice president Joe Esposito said. “With brand-new flights this year to cities like Auckland, Geneva and London-Gatwick, we're giving customers more options to enjoy the premium experience and elevated hospitality they have come to know and expect from us.”
For the latest travel news, updates and deals, be sure to subscribe to the daily TravelPulse newsletter here.
Sponsored Content
-
Plan with a Pro in ’23 and Save up to 70%Promoted by ALG Vacations
-
Caribbean Paradise at Finest ResortsPromoted by The Excellence Collection
-
-
For more information on Delta Air Lines, United States, New Zealand
For more Airlines & Airports News
More by Donald Wood
Comments
You may use your Facebook account to add a comment, subject to Facebook's Terms of Service and Privacy Policy. Your Facebook information, including your name, photo & any other personal data you make public on Facebook will appear with your comment, and may be used on TravelPulse.com. Click here to learn more.LOAD FACEBOOK COMMENTS