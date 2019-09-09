Delta Air Lines Announces Additional Relief Flights to Bahamas
Delta Air Lines continues to lend a helping hand to those impacted by Hurricane Dorian by announcing two additional supply flights to the Bahamas.
The carrier will operate two relief flights Monday at 11:30 a.m. and 3:20 p.m. local time from Atlanta to Nassau and Fort Lauderdale to Marsh Harbour. The planes will be loaded with critical supplies such as cots, feminine products and water.
Delta launched its first scheduled relief flight Sunday morning from Fort Lauderdale to Marsh Harbour Airport loaded with 4,700 pounds of critical supplies, including food, water, diapers, formula, underwear and socks.
The MD-88 plane then traveled to Nassau with 72 evacuees.
Delta was one of the first carriers to send reconnaissance flights to the region, which surveyed conditions at the Marsh Harbour Airport, which remains closed due to infrastructure damage. The airline worked with local authorities to organize relief flights to and from the island.
For travelers who want to lend a helping hand, they can donate directly to Red Cross disaster relief through the Delta microsite or by donating miles through Skywish.
