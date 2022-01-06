Last updated: 09:08 AM ET, Thu January 06 2022

Delta Air Lines Implementing New CDC Isolation Guidance

Airlines & Airports Delta Air Lines Donald Wood January 06, 2022

Masked passenger on plane.
Masked passenger on plane. (photo via Delta Air Lines Media)

Delta Air Lines announced plans to implement the new COVID-19 isolation guidance issued by the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.

The CDC shortened the recommended time for isolation from 10 days for people with COVID-19 to five days, if asymptomatic, followed by five days of wearing a mask when around others.

ADVERTISING
Trending Now
Coronavirus Outbreak
Coronaviruses are a large family of viruses that are common in many different species of animals, including camels, cattle, cats, and bats.
Nassau, Bahamas

Bahamas Updates Testing Protocols for Travelers

Path on the water from a large cruise ship

ASTA Critical of CDC Cruise Guidance

NCL Pearl

NCL Cancels Numerous Cruises as Omicron Variant Surges

A glamorous performer in Rio de Janeiro

Rio de Janeiro Cancels Carnival Street Parades

The updated guidance allows more flexibility for Delta to schedule crews and employees to support a busy holiday travel season and a sustained return to travel by customers. Travelers must also meet the CDC’s new isolation and masking guidelines.

“This is a safe, science-based and more practical approach based on what we now know about the omicron variant,” Delta Chief Health Officer Dr. Henry Ting said. “This new variant has quickly replaced B.1.617.2 as the dominant variant in the U.S. We’re learning that while omicron is highly contagious, it also involves a shorter duration of illness and a shorter contagious period compared to previous strains.”

To help customers navigate the changes, the airline’s agents will be prepared to assist at check-in, with updated language on Delta.com, the Fly Delta app, check-in kiosks and other customer-facing channels.

Delta CEO Ed Bastian, Dr. Ting and the airline’s medical adviser, Dr. Carlos Del Rio of Emory University School of Medicine, co-signed a letter to the CDC last month asking the agency to reconsider its current COVID-19 isolation guidance, shortening the isolation period to five days.

For more information on Delta Air Lines

For more Airlines & Airports News

More by Donald Wood

Donny Wood
Allegiant and Boeing 737 MAX

Allegiant Air Places Large Boeing Order

Southwest Airlines Begins New Year With $39 Flight Sale

Mexico Welcomes Over 31 Million Air Travelers Through November

United Flight Attendant Charged With Using False Name, Identity

After Concerns From Airlines, AT&T and Verizon Agree to Delay 5G Rollout

Comments

You may use your Facebook account to add a comment, subject to Facebook's Terms of Service and Privacy Policy. Your Facebook information, including your name, photo & any other personal data you make public on Facebook will appear with your comment, and may be used on TravelPulse.com. Click here to learn more.

LOAD FACEBOOK COMMENTS