Last updated: 09:55 AM ET, Tue September 14 2021

Delta Air Lines Launches New Campaign Highlighting Carbon-Neutral Efforts

Airlines & Airports Delta Air Lines Donald Wood September 14, 2021

Delta Air Lines plane.
PHOTO: Delta Air Lines plane. (photo via Delta Air Lines Media)

Delta Air Lines announced a new campaign to support its commitment to become the first carbon-neutral carrier in the world.

Originally announced in March 2020, Delta said it would commit $1 billion over the next 10 years to drive innovation, advance clean air travel technologies, accelerate the reduction of carbon emissions and establish new projects to mitigate the balance of emissions.

ADVERTISING

The airline revealed it had offset 13 million metric tons of emissions in the last nine months of 2020, equating to the annual emissions of almost three million cars. Delta also committed to setting a science-based emissions target to align with the Paris Agreement.

Trending Now
Eco-Friendly Travel
The Mardi Gras will use LNG fuel.

Carnival Corp Releases ‘Sustainable from Ship to Shore&#...

tanker, plane, fuel

White House Wants 20 Percent Reduction in Aviation Emission

United, Honeywell invest in new Clean Tech Venture.

United Airlines Expands Commitment to Sustainable Aviation...

Delta Air Lines plane.

Delta Air Lines Announces New SAF Deal With Chevron, Google

Avalon Waterways

Avalon Waterways To Offset All Carbon Emissions in 2022

“Being the brand that connects the world means we also have a meaningful opportunity and responsibility to protect that world,” Delta senior vice president Molly Battin said. “No one should feel torn between experiencing the joy of travel and being a good steward of the earth. In fact, we believe seeing more of the world encourages caring more for the world.”

In addition, the carrier announced plans to replace 10 percent of its conventional jet fuel with sustainable aviation fuel (SAF) by the end of 2030.

Earlier this month, Delta announced a new memorandum of understanding (MOU) with Chevron U.S.A. Inc. and Google to track SAF test batch emissions data using cloud-based technology.

The airline and its partner companies hope to create a more transparent model for analyzing potential greenhouse gas emissions reductions that could then be adopted by organizations considering SAF programs.

“We’re actively building a more sustainable model for aviation,” Delta Managing Director of Sustainability Amelia DeLuca said. “We’re leveraging tools available today – like impactful environmental and community-building offset partnerships – to fly carbon neutral now, all while working toward our long-term vision of net zero aviation.”

For more information on Delta Air Lines

For more Airlines & Airports News

More by Donald Wood

Donny Wood
Aircraft assembly line.

US Government to Provide $482 Million in Aid to Aviation...

Southwest Airlines Launches Two-Week Sale on Fall Flights

Consumer Groups Pressure White House Over Family Seating on Planes

Best Booking Tactics for Deals on Holiday Flights This Year

Retired Flight Attendant Honors Colleagues Who Died on 9/11

Comments

You may use your Facebook account to add a comment, subject to Facebook's Terms of Service and Privacy Policy. Your Facebook information, including your name, photo & any other personal data you make public on Facebook will appear with your comment, and may be used on TravelPulse.com. Click here to learn more.

LOAD FACEBOOK COMMENTS