Delta Air Lines Launches Service Between Mexico City and Minneapolis
Airlines & Airports Delta Air Lines Donald Wood June 11, 2019
For travelers looking to visit Mexico, Delta Air Lines launched its new service between Minneapolis-St. Paul and Mexico City over the weekend.
The route served by Delta’s Airbus A319 aircraft departed from Minneapolis-Saint Paul International Airport with a traditional water cannon salute and a celebration featuring public officials.
The airline’s partnership with Aeromexico will now bring leisure travelers one-point connections through Mexico City’s Benito Juarez International Airport to important Mexico markets including Cancun, Puerto Vallarta, Los Cabos and Acapulco.
“The non-stop service between the Twin Cities and Mexico City represents an advantage to the business community as it allows for easy access to one of the most important business capitals in Latin America,” Delta Vice President Ben Humphrey said. “Furthermore, from the Mexico City International Airport, customers can access optimized connections to other important industrial and manufacturing centers like Monterrey and Leon.”
Delta’s Airbus A319 will feature seating for 12 in First Class, 18 in Delta Comfort+ and 102 in the Main Cabin. Passengers can enjoy large overhead bins, access to Wi-Fi, free messaging and in-flight entertainment through Delta Studio.
The new service will benefit business travelers since Mexico City is the financial and cultural center of the country. Delta’s Minnesota hub offers around 400 departures daily, connecting Delta customers to destinations in the U.S., Canada, Europe and Asia.
For more information on Delta Air Lines
For more Airlines & Airports News
More by Donald Wood
Comments
You may use your Facebook account to add a comment, subject to Facebook's Terms of Service and Privacy Policy. Your Facebook information, including your name, photo & any other personal data you make public on Facebook will appear with your comment, and may be used on TravelPulse.com. Click here to learn more.LOAD FACEBOOK COMMENTS