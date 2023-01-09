Last updated: 02:51 PM ET, Mon January 09 2023

Delta Air Lines Launches Sustainable Innovation Lab

Airlines & Airports Delta Air Lines Patrick Clarke January 09, 2023

Delta Air Line's Boeing 737 MAX 10.
Delta Air Line's Boeing 737 MAX 10. (photo via Delta Air Lines Media)

Delta Air Lines is taking an industry-first step in its ongoing efforts to achieve net zero emissions by the year 2050, announcing the launch of a first-of-its-kind airline innovation lab with the goal of accelerating research, design and testing for a more sustainable future of air travel.

The Delta Sustainable Skies Lab will focus on "clean fuel, efficient flying operations, revolutionary fleet concepts and sustainable travel and business practices," the carrier said.

ADVERTISING
Trending Now
Eco-Friendly Travel
concept, globe, earth, sustainable, sustainability, eco-tourism, eco-friendly, environmental, green, forest

gallery icon How Companies Are Stepping Up Sustainable Travel in 2023

Allegiant Air Airbus.

Allegiant Releases Inaugural Environmental, Social and...

Hyatt Ziva Riviera Cancun, sandcastle, family

Cancun Sets the Standard for Sustainable Beaches

concept, globe, earth, sustainable, sustainability, eco-tourism, eco-friendly, environmental, green, forest

TourRadar Releases Climate Action Plan

"Delta Sustainable Skies Lab is about pairing the operational expertise of our teams with innovators to inspire new ideas and spur industry advancement – it’s a place to showcase advancements and a movement to galvanize everyone with a stake in creating the more sustainable future of flight," Pam Fletcher, Delta’s Chief Sustainability Officer, said in a statement.

To reach its 2050 goals, Delta will lean on the lab to "showcase sustainability-driven work from Delta people in Flight Operations, Technical Operations, Inflight Services, Operations & Customer Center and Fleet" and embrace innovative partnerships.

“With aviation being a hard-to-decarbonize industry, none of us can do this alone. We’re rolling out the welcome mat for disruptors of choice to take advantage of Delta’s global resources to accelerate our path to decarbonization and a fully sustainable travel experience,” Fletcher added.

The hope is that the new lab will attract new ideas. "Newcomers will join previously announced sustainability partners such as Airbus and Joby Aviation, and include research collaborations like Delta has established with MIT," Delta stated.

The new lab comes as Delta prepares to launch free onboard Wi-Fi.

For the latest travel news, updates and deals, be sure to subscribe to the daily TravelPulse newsletter.

For more information on Delta Air Lines

For more Airlines & Airports News

More by Patrick Clarke

Patrick Clarke in Sedona, Arizona
Delta Sky Club at DCA debuts

US Airlines Are Making Elite Status Harder To Attain This Year

Delta Air Lines

Frontier Airlines Gifting Free Flights To Folks Who Adopt These Kittens

Ranking the World's Safest Airlines for 2023

Airlines With Best On-Time Performance in 2022

Southwest Airlines Revises Financial Forecast, CEO Apologizes Again

Comments

You may use your Facebook account to add a comment, subject to Facebook's Terms of Service and Privacy Policy. Your Facebook information, including your name, photo & any other personal data you make public on Facebook will appear with your comment, and may be used on TravelPulse.com. Click here to learn more.

LOAD FACEBOOK COMMENTS