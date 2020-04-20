Delta Air Lines’ Response to Class-Action Lawsuit
A class-action lawsuit was filed against Delta Air Lines on Friday after Elliot Daniels and “all others similarly situated” alleged that the airline made it “difficult, if not impossible, for customers to receive any refund” for canceled flights as a result of the coronavirus pandemic.
Daniels accused that Delta refused to issue him a monetary refund for a flight that was canceled twice and instead offered the option to rebook or receive a voucher for future travel. The complaint cited a notice issued by the U.S. Department of Transportation, which states that airlines are obligated to provide monetary refunds for cancellations, even when “flight disruptions are outside of the carrier’s control.”
“Delta is focused on keeping passenger money through providing travel credits, not refunds,” the complaint states.
The airline has since responded that the company is “doing right by our customers through refunds and rebookings,” adding that "more than 1 million" refunds were issued in March alone.
In a statement with Fox News, Delta claims that Daniels filed the lawsuit only two days after requesting a refund. Additionally, the airline confirmed in a statement with the Atlanta Journal-Constitution that Daniels was issued his refund on Saturday, only a day after the class-action lawsuit was filed with the U.S. District Court for the Northern District of Georgia Atlanta Division.
Customers can apply for refunds through Delta’s website. However, the airline notes that “processing time may take up to 30 business days.”
After receiving "an increasing number of complaints” from disgruntled Delta passengers, the U.S. Department of Transportation (DOT) made an announcement on April 3 to remind the traveling public, and U.S. and foreign carriers, operating at least one aircraft having a seating capacity of 30 or more seats, that passengers should be refunded promptly when their scheduled flights are canceled or significantly delayed.”
