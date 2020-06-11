Delta Air Lines Announces New Global Cleanliness Department
Airlines & Airports Delta Air Lines Donald Wood June 11, 2020
To help protect passengers and employees, Delta Air Lines announced it has established an internal Global Cleanliness department dedicated to innovating and evolving cleanliness standards.
Delta’s Customer Experience division jumped into action when the coronavirus outbreak began and established new health standards for the airline. The carrier is now dedicating a team to ensure the protocols are up to date and followed precisely to ensure the safety of travelers and employees.
Delta vice president Mike Medeiros will lead the Global Cleanliness department.
“Nothing is more important than the health and safety of our colleagues and our customers,” Medeiros said. “I’m looking forward to innovating our processes and elevating our standards so that every customer, every flight feels confident in their choice to fly with Delta.”
“Mike has been a steadfast leader in our transformation and cleanliness focus to date, effectively working across teams to coordinate our massive efforts at scale,” Delta Chief Customer Experience Officer Bill Lentsch said in a statement. “This team will bring the same focus and rigor to cleanliness that we’re known for in transforming customer expectations for on-time, completion and baggage performance – so that customers can feel confident when choosing to fly with us.”
Earlier this month, Delta announced it would continue blocking middle seats and extend its cap on seating in every aircraft cabin through September 30. The airline is capping seating at 50 percent in First Class; 60 percent in Main Cabin, Delta Comfort+ and Delta Premium Select; and 75 percent in Delta One.
In addition to the new safety barriers being installed at airports served by Delta, the airline also mandated the use of face masks throughout the journey, expanded electrostatic sanitizing spraying, adjusted the boarding process, streamlined onboard food and beverage service and more.
