Last updated: 01:09 PM ET, Thu June 11 2020

Delta Air Lines Announces New Global Cleanliness Department

Airlines & Airports Delta Air Lines Donald Wood June 11, 2020

Delta cleaning
PHOTO: A Delta Air Lines employee wipes down a tray table on one of its planes. (photo courtesy of Delta Air Lines)

To help protect passengers and employees, Delta Air Lines announced it has established an internal Global Cleanliness department dedicated to innovating and evolving cleanliness standards.

Delta’s Customer Experience division jumped into action when the coronavirus outbreak began and established new health standards for the airline. The carrier is now dedicating a team to ensure the protocols are up to date and followed precisely to ensure the safety of travelers and employees.

Trending Now
Coronavirus Outbreak
Coronaviruses are a large family of viruses that are common in many different species of animals, including camels, cattle, cats, and bats.
Aruba

Aruba to Reopen for US Travelers in July

Destination & Tourism
car, rental, drive

Car Rental Companies Offering Cheap Prices, Better Vehicle...

Car Rental & Rail
Empty seats on a tour bus

Assessing the Possible Impact of COVID-19 on Large Motorcoach...

Tour Operator
Seychelles

Variety Cruises to Resume Small-Ship Cruising July 24

Cruise Line & Cruise Ship

Delta vice president Mike Medeiros will lead the Global Cleanliness department.

“Nothing is more important than the health and safety of our colleagues and our customers,” Medeiros said. “I’m looking forward to innovating our processes and elevating our standards so that every customer, every flight feels confident in their choice to fly with Delta.”

“Mike has been a steadfast leader in our transformation and cleanliness focus to date, effectively working across teams to coordinate our massive efforts at scale,” Delta Chief Customer Experience Officer Bill Lentsch said in a statement. “This team will bring the same focus and rigor to cleanliness that we’re known for in transforming customer expectations for on-time, completion and baggage performance – so that customers can feel confident when choosing to fly with us.”

Earlier this month, Delta announced it would continue blocking middle seats and extend its cap on seating in every aircraft cabin through September 30. The airline is capping seating at 50 percent in First Class; 60 percent in Main Cabin, Delta Comfort+ and Delta Premium Select; and 75 percent in Delta One.

In addition to the new safety barriers being installed at airports served by Delta, the airline also mandated the use of face masks throughout the journey, expanded electrostatic sanitizing spraying, adjusted the boarding process, streamlined onboard food and beverage service and more.

For more information on Delta Air Lines

For more Airlines & Airports News

More by Donald Wood

Donny Wood
Delta Air Lines CEO, Ed Bastian.

Delta CEO Explains Why Travelers Can Fly With Confidence

Delta Air Lines

Airlines Adding Pre-Flight Health Questionnaire

American Airlines Stocks Shelves in Los Angeles and Around the World

IATA Predicts Airlines Will Lose $84 Billion This Year

Hawaiian Airlines Announces Exclusive Sale for Residents

Comments

You may use your Facebook account to add a comment, subject to Facebook's Terms of Service and Privacy Policy. Your Facebook information, including your name, photo & any other personal data you make public on Facebook will appear with your comment, and may be used on TravelPulse.com. Click here to learn more.

LOAD FACEBOOK COMMENTS