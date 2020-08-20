Delta Air Lines Will Block Middle Seats, Limit Passenger Capacity Into 2021
August 20, 2020
Delta Air Lines announced Thursday it would continue blocking middle seats and limiting the number of passengers per flight through at least January 6, 2021.
The airline revealed it would block the selection of middle seats in Delta Premium Select, Delta Comfort+ and Main Cabin via the Fly Delta app or online, but they will be available for booking for customers in parties of three or more traveling together.
To ensure Delta’s flights are not filled to capacity through October 31, the carrier will limit the number of customers on board all aircraft, cut First Class capacity by 50 percent and block one aisle of seats on planes without middle seats.
“Medical experts, including our own partners at Emory Healthcare, agree – more distance on board makes a difference,” Delta’s Chief Customer Experience Officer Bill Lentsch said in a statement.
“We believe that taking care of our customers and employees and restoring confidence in the safety of air travel is more important right now than filling up every seat on a plane,” Lentsch continued. “We’ll continue taking a thoughtful, layered approach ensuring customers know to expect the highest standard of care as they prepare for their holiday travels.”
Officials said routes that continue to experience increased demand would be upsized to larger aircraft or more flights would be added. In addition, the Delta One cabin on widebody aircraft will be offered at full capacity effective October 1.
To ensure customers feel comfortable booking travel during the ongoing coronavirus pandemic, Delta is also extending its change fee waiver for new flights purchased through September 30.
