Delta Air Lines Extending Change-Fee Waiver Policies
Airlines & Airports Delta Air Lines Donald Wood July 30, 2020
Delta Air Lines is working to make it easier for travelers to book, change or cancel their travel plans during the ongoing coronavirus outbreak.
Effective July 30, Delta is extending its change-fee waiver to new flights purchased through August 31 and offering the ability to rebook travel for up to two years for customers who booked flights before April 17 that are pending travel through the end of the year.
The airline also revealed it would implement automatic seat blocks through at least September 30. The system would block seats adjacent to those selected by a customer once a reservation is complete and allow parties of three or more to book seats together, including middle seats.
“When booking their travel, customers tell us they value more space and greater flexibility during a time of physical distancing and heightened uncertainty,” Delta senior vice president Dwight James said. “We want our customers to book and travel with the peace of mind in knowing their health and safety remains Delta’s top priority, and that we’ll continue evaluating our policies to maintain the high standard of care they expect.”
While Delta will waive the change fee, the fare difference will still apply, with customers receiving a credit or paying the difference on the new flight.
On Thursday, American Airlines also announced it would continue waiving change fees for customers booking tickets for new travel purchased by September 8.
Earlier this week, Delta debuted its new collaboration with RB, the makers of Lysol, to develop breakthrough disinfection solutions and further elevate standards for hygiene in air travel.
