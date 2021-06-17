Delta and Virgin Announce Digital Health Credential
Delta Air Lines and Virgin Atlantic travelers will be able to use a new tool that helps take the guesswork out of meeting health requirements for travel.
Delta FlyReady will be available to customers to help manage testing requirements and, later this summer, it will integrate vaccination credentials.
The airline began testing the tool in April on flights between Atlanta’s Hartsfield-Jackson International Airport and London’s Heathrow Airport. Through FlyReady, passengers were able to schedule Covid-19 tests, verify test results ad confirm that they meet the necessary requirements for entry to a destination.
“Early in the pandemic, we realized that our customers would need a way to navigate the complex requirements of post-COVID international travel, so we began working with our partners at Virgin Atlantic to develop this solution,” said Allison Ausband, executive vice president and chief customer experience officer. “We are committed to making travel an enjoyable experience that we all cherish, and Delta FlyReady is an easy-to-use, reliable and effective capability that removes the guesswork for customers and our employees.”
Those flying with Virgin Atlantic will also use the technology, branded as Virgin Atlantic FlyReady.
“Virgin Atlantic FlyReady and Delta FlyReady will help to strengthen customers’ confidence as they return to the skies, by making their trans-Atlantic journeys as smooth and seamless as possible, while navigating new Covid-19 travel requirements in a convenient digital format,” said Corneel Koster, chief customer and operating officer, Virgin Atlantic. “Our commitment is to ensure every single customer flies safe and well and we’re delighted to be working closely with our partners Delta Air Lines and TrustAssureTM to launch this innovative integrated solution, which will be further developed to include vaccination status.”
FlyReady is integrated into Delta's booking system. After booking a flight, travelers check their email and access FlyReady through a link.
Following the link, travelers can schedule their Covid-19 tests through a Delta partnership with TrustAssure or upload their test results from another trusted partner.
Currently, the tool is designed for flights between the U.S. ad the U.K., however, Delta plans to expand FlyReady as additional international destinations reopen.
