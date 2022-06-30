Delta Announces July 4th Travel Period Waivers
As travelers prepare for a busy Independence Day travel period, Delta Air Lines is offering customers more flexibility to change their travel plans with a new travel waiver.
Delta issued a systemwide fare difference waiver for July 1-4, allowing travelers to rebook their trip before or after potentially challenging weekend travel days, with no fare difference or change fees as long as customers travel between the same origin and destination.
Delta passengers can adjust their travel plans via My Trips or the Fly Delta app, with rebooked travel needs to occur by July 8. The unique travel waiver is being issued to give customers more flexibility to plan around busy travel times, weather forecasts and other variables without worrying about the potential cost.
The airline expects some operational challenges during the holiday weekend, with Delta officials revealing expectations that customer volumes from Friday, July 1, through Monday, July 4, will reach totals not seen since before the pandemic.
Waivers are typically issued only for a limited geographic area, reserved for weather events likely to cause widespread delays and cancellations. The Independence Day holiday weekend waiver goes beyond Delta’s standard no-change-fee policy for U.S. domestic travel for customers with Main Cabin and premium tickets.
Earlier this month, Delta announced changes and additions to its food and beverage offerings ahead of the typically busy summer travel season. Customers will be able to sip on new farmer-direct teas, cold-brew coffee, sparkling wine and beer and snack on an updated selection of treats.
Domestic First-Class customers will also enjoy a variety of welcome beverages and refreshed seasonal meals on board. The lineup of new products highlights small businesses, suppliers from across the globe and woman- and LGBTQ+-led brands, building on the airlines’ recent efforts to create a people-first and values-led experience.
