Delta and United Make New Additions to Food and Beverage Offerings
Airlines & Airports Delta Air Lines Donald Wood June 15, 2022
Delta Air Lines and United Airlines are both making changes and additions to their food and beverage offerings ahead of the typically busy summer travel season.
Starting this month, Delta customers will be able to sip on new farmer-direct teas, cold-brew coffee, sparkling wine and beer and snack on an updated selection of treats. Domestic First-Class customers will also enjoy a variety of welcome beverages and refreshed seasonal meals on board.
The lineup of new products highlights small businesses, suppliers from across the globe and woman- and LGBTQ+-led brands, building on the airlines’ recent efforts to create a people-first and values-led experience.
In recent months, Delta has announced partnerships with the nation’s first Black-owned distillery, Du Nord Social Spirits; elevated its onboard wine offerings with Imagery Estate Winery and introduced premium Delta One amenity kits made by Mexican artisans in partnership with Someone Somewhere.
“We’re always listening to what our customers tell us they’d like to see onboard, and we’re giving them more of what they say they’re craving, while also making an impact in global communities,” Delta Senior Vice President Kristen Manion Taylor said. “Our collaboration with brands like Thrive Farmers builds on our mission to partner with companies who do good in the world by enriching the lives of the people who create their products.”
United also announced the addition of two new Impossible Foods menu items on select flights and in certain airport lounges, as part of the airline’s new push to add more plant-based options to its food offerings.
As part of a new collaboration between the carrier and Impossible Foods, the United-exclusive Impossible Meatball Bowl is now available to first-class customers on all domestic flights more than 800 miles in the continental U.S. The Impossible Sausage is available in Polaris lounges in Chicago, Los Angeles, Newark and San Francisco.
Starting this week, customers in eligible markets can pre-order the Impossible Meatball Bowl through United.com or the United mobile app.
“We want our food offerings to evolve and change along with people's preferences,” United Managing Director of Hospitality and Planning Aaron McMillan said. “We're proud to work with Impossible Foods and think our customers are really going to love these new options.”
