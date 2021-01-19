Last updated: 09:50 AM ET, Tue January 19 2021

Delta CEO Threatens Permanent Ban for Unruly Passengers

Delta Air Lines CEO, Ed Bastian.
PHOTO: Delta Air Lines CEO, Ed Bastian. (Photo via Flickr/Delta News Hub)

Delta Air Lines CEO Ed Bastian has apparently had enough of unruly passengers.

In a memo to employees, obtained by the aviation blog One Mile At A Time, Bastian said anyone being disruptive on a Delta flight going forward will face a permanent ban from flying on the airline.

“Please know that respect and civility to others on our planes, at our airports, in our workplaces, and in our society — even when we have differences of opinion — have always been a requirement for our people and our customers,” he wrote. “Those who refuse to display basic civility to our people or their fellow travelers are not welcome on Delta. Their actions will not be tolerated, and they will not have the privilege of flying our airline ever again.”

It’s a startling announcement, even though Delta has been at the forefront of prohibiting passengers from flying who refuse to wear masks. The Atlanta-based carrier has already banned more than 800 fliers, and Bastian is apparently tired of too many passengers having meltdowns, too many passengers causing delays, and too many passengers being rude – and worse – to crew members.

One Mile At A Time brought up an interesting point that many travelers cause these disturbances not because they can’t wear a mask, say for a medical reason, but because they refuse to do so based on the premise of civil liberties. In Bastian’s mind, that’s a behavioral issue.

His decision comes on the heels of the Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) announcement that anyone who causes a disruption at an airport or on a plane will be fined and/or imprisoned. Whether other airlines follow suit remains to be seen.

Rich Thomaselli
