Passenger Has Meltdown After Being Kicked Off Delta Flight
Airlines & Airports Delta Air Lines Patrick Clarke January 11, 2021
A video is going viral of a man melting down at a Washington, D.C. airport after learning he wouldn't be allowed to board a Delta Air Lines flight over the weekend.
The brief video shows the passenger getting emotional and shouting in the gate area after learning he wasn't allowed to fly. “This is what they do to us. They kicked me off the plane. They called me a f*cking terrorist, and they f*cking want to ruin my life," he's heard yelling before a woman claiming to have been removed from an earlier Delta flight tells him to calm down.
The caption in the video alleges that the man was involved in last week's insurrection at the U.S. Capitol and was subsequently placed on the no-fly list. However, details are hazy and it's not clear exactly why the man was not allowed to board or if he was in fact added to a no-fly list.
Last week, the chairman of the House Committee on Homeland Security, Rep. Bennie Thompson (D-Miss.) called on the Transportation Security Administration (TSA) and the FBI to ban those involved in Wednesday's riot at the U.S. Capitol building from flying.
"Given the heinous domestic terrorist attack on the U.S. Capitol yesterday, I am urging the Transportation Security Administration and the Federal Bureau of Investigation to use their authorities to add the names of all identified individuals involved in the attack to the federal No-Fly List and keep them off planes," Thompson said in a statement. "This should include all individuals identified as having entered the Capitol building—an intrusion which threatened the safety of Members of Congress and staff and served as an attack on our Nation."
"We already saw reports of 'unruly mobs' in air on the way to Washington, D.C. It does not take much imagination to envision how they might act out on their way out of D.C. if allowed to fly unfettered," he added. "This is an action that TSA and the FBI, by law, are able to take but, to my knowledge, have not yet taken. Alleged perpetrators of a domestic terrorist attack who have been identified by the FBI should be held accountable."
On Friday, an American Airlines pilot threatened to divert a flight from Washington, D.C. to Phoenix due to a group of rowdy passengers chanting their support for President Donald Trump.
For more information on Delta Air Lines, Washington DC
For more Airlines & Airports News
More by Patrick Clarke
Comments
You may use your Facebook account to add a comment, subject to Facebook's Terms of Service and Privacy Policy. Your Facebook information, including your name, photo & any other personal data you make public on Facebook will appear with your comment, and may be used on TravelPulse.com. Click here to learn more.LOAD FACEBOOK COMMENTS