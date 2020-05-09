Last updated: 02:24 PM ET, Sat May 09 2020

Delta Eliminates Service to 10 US Airports

Airlines & Airports Delta Air Lines Rich Thomaselli May 09, 2020

Delta airplane on runway at Cincinnati/Northern Kentucky International Airport in Kentucky
PHOTO: Delta airplane on runway. (Photo via ERIC SALARD / Flickr

Delta Air Lines made it official on Friday, eliminating service to 10 U.S. airports it previously had said were part of planned reductions.

The Atlanta-based carrier said that all 10 airports are smaller facilities within a two- to three-hour drive of a larger, main airport. The changes take effect Wednesday, May 13 and will stay until at least September. In a statement to USA Today, Delta said the cutbacks will reduce potential exposure to the coronavirus.

“By consolidating operations while customer traffic is low, we can allow more of our people to stay home in accordance with local health guidelines," said airline Senior Vice President Sandy Gordon in a statement.

Trending Now
Coronavirus Outbreak
Coronaviruses are a large family of viruses that are common in many different species of animals, including camels, cattle, cats, and bats.
London Bridge, London, United Kingdom, City

UK Considers 14-Day Quarantine on All Air Passengers

Destination & Tourism
airport security

JetBlue Joins Chorus Asking TSA to Add Temperature Checks

Airlines & Airports
Carnival Cruise Line - Carnival Magic

Carnival Bookings Drastically Increase After Announcing New...

Cruise Line & Cruise Ship
Couple walking on Waikiki Beach, Honolulu, Hawaii.

Rogue Tourists Arrested in Hawaii for Violating Quarantine Orders

Destination & Tourism

Demand for air travel has dropped 90 percent in the last two months, and many airlines are reacting accordingly.

Delta will cut service at suburban New York City airports in White Plains/Westchester County and at Stewart International in New Windsor, near Newburgh. Customers will have to use LaGuardia Airport or John F. Kennedy International.

The same is true in California, where Hollywood Burbank Airport and Long Beach, south of Los Angeles, are both out in favor of Los Angeles International Airport.

Chicago Midway, which is closer to downtown Chicago, is out. Chicago O'Hare International is an option here.

Other airports being dropped by Delta include T.F. Green International in Providence, Rhode Island, and Manchester-Boston Regional in New Hampshire. Patrons will have to drive to Logan International in Boston. Oakland, Calif. is out; San Francisco International remains.

Delta will no longer fly to Newport News/Williamsburg International in Virginia, where it maintains a presence at Norfolk International, nor will it fly into and out of Ohio’s Akron-Canton, though flyers can still go to Cleveland Hopkins.

For more information on Delta Air Lines

For more Airlines & Airports News

More by Rich Thomaselli

Rich Thomaselli
airport security

JetBlue Joins Chorus Asking TSA to Add Temperature Checks

American Airlines and Hyatt Honor New York Healthcare Workers

Multiple Airline CEOs Want TSA to Screen Passengers' Temperatures

Frontier Airlines to Implement Mandatory Temperature Screening Before Boarding

Southwest to Bring Back Select International Flights in June

Comments

You may use your Facebook account to add a comment, subject to Facebook's Terms of Service and Privacy Policy. Your Facebook information, including your name, photo & any other personal data you make public on Facebook will appear with your comment, and may be used on TravelPulse.com. Click here to learn more.

LOAD FACEBOOK COMMENTS