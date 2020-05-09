Delta Eliminates Service to 10 US Airports
Airlines & Airports Delta Air Lines Rich Thomaselli May 09, 2020
Delta Air Lines made it official on Friday, eliminating service to 10 U.S. airports it previously had said were part of planned reductions.
The Atlanta-based carrier said that all 10 airports are smaller facilities within a two- to three-hour drive of a larger, main airport. The changes take effect Wednesday, May 13 and will stay until at least September. In a statement to USA Today, Delta said the cutbacks will reduce potential exposure to the coronavirus.
“By consolidating operations while customer traffic is low, we can allow more of our people to stay home in accordance with local health guidelines," said airline Senior Vice President Sandy Gordon in a statement.
UK Considers 14-Day Quarantine on All Air PassengersDestination & Tourism
JetBlue Joins Chorus Asking TSA to Add Temperature ChecksAirlines & Airports
Carnival Bookings Drastically Increase After Announcing New...Cruise Line & Cruise Ship
Rogue Tourists Arrested in Hawaii for Violating Quarantine OrdersDestination & Tourism
Demand for air travel has dropped 90 percent in the last two months, and many airlines are reacting accordingly.
Delta will cut service at suburban New York City airports in White Plains/Westchester County and at Stewart International in New Windsor, near Newburgh. Customers will have to use LaGuardia Airport or John F. Kennedy International.
The same is true in California, where Hollywood Burbank Airport and Long Beach, south of Los Angeles, are both out in favor of Los Angeles International Airport.
Chicago Midway, which is closer to downtown Chicago, is out. Chicago O'Hare International is an option here.
Other airports being dropped by Delta include T.F. Green International in Providence, Rhode Island, and Manchester-Boston Regional in New Hampshire. Patrons will have to drive to Logan International in Boston. Oakland, Calif. is out; San Francisco International remains.
Delta will no longer fly to Newport News/Williamsburg International in Virginia, where it maintains a presence at Norfolk International, nor will it fly into and out of Ohio’s Akron-Canton, though flyers can still go to Cleveland Hopkins.
For more information on Delta Air Lines
For more Airlines & Airports News
More by Rich Thomaselli
Comments
You may use your Facebook account to add a comment, subject to Facebook's Terms of Service and Privacy Policy. Your Facebook information, including your name, photo & any other personal data you make public on Facebook will appear with your comment, and may be used on TravelPulse.com. Click here to learn more.LOAD FACEBOOK COMMENTS