Delta Expanding Transatlantic Flights as UK Reopens to Americans
Airlines & Airports Delta Air Lines Donald Wood August 06, 2021
As England welcomed back fully vaccinated tourists from the United States, Delta Air Lines announced the expansion of transatlantic service to nearly 30 weekly flights this fall.
Travelers can fly to London Heathrow via four U.S. hubs as Delta restarts three-times-weekly service from Seattle-Tacoma International Airport on October 7 and four-times-weekly service from Detroit Metropolitan Wayne County Airport on October 11.
Thanks to the joint venture partnership with Virgin Atlantic, Delta customers can seamlessly connect to Heathrow with over 30 flights from Boston, Los Angeles and Miami, as well as Atlanta and New York City.
The airline and its international partners offer a combined 43 weekly flights between the United Kingdom and the U.S., operated in conjunction with KLM and Air France.
“This long-awaited reopening marks a major milestone since the borders closed to most travelers, more than a year ago,” Delta senior vice president Joe Esposito said. “We’re excited to help customers reclaim their joy of travel, always keeping their health and safety our top priority amid the dynamic environment of global travel.”
To travel to London, Delta passengers must show both vaccination proof and a negative COVID-19 test taken within three days of departure and take a PCR test two days after arrival in the UK. Customers must also provide proof of a negative test within three days of departure to re-enter the U.S.
Delta is simplifying the process with the Delta FlyReady digital health credential, which allows travelers to manage testing requirements at their destination and verify results before arrival at the airport.
Sponsored Content
-
Do you know Excellence El Carmen?Promoted by The Excellence Collection
-
AMResorts Introduces New Master Brand AMR™Promoted by AMResorts
-
-
For more information on Delta Air Lines
For more Airlines & Airports News
More by Donald Wood
Comments
You may use your Facebook account to add a comment, subject to Facebook's Terms of Service and Privacy Policy. Your Facebook information, including your name, photo & any other personal data you make public on Facebook will appear with your comment, and may be used on TravelPulse.com. Click here to learn more.LOAD FACEBOOK COMMENTS