Delta Fully Implements Its ‘Digital Concierge’
Airlines & Airports Delta Air Lines Rich Thomaselli February 10, 2021
Saying that it wants to remove the guesswork out of the new age of air travel, Delta Air Lines today announced it is fully implementing its ‘digital concierge’ on its Fly Delta app.
Designed to “anticipate and address the evolving travel needs brought about the COVID-19 pandemic,” the airline said it hopes to make the travel experience less fraught with anxiety with the revamped app.
The concept of the digital concierge was announced last year at CES 2020, where Delta CEO Ed Bastian was a featured speaker. Teams across the company are finalizing a digital experience that will guide customers seamlessly through booking, COVID-test scheduling and document verification – all available via Delta channels.
“We want to take the guesswork out of our customer’s hands and give them a simple, streamlined experience for navigating current travel requirements,” Bill Lentsch, Delta’s Chief Customer Experience Officer, said in a statement. “Instead of checking one website to find testing locations and using another app to upload a test result, we’re building the capability to manage all of it through the familiar, customer-friendly booking paths on Delta.com and the Fly Delta app.”
Delta has been a leader in adapting quickly to the changing dynamic of the flying experience, including its health and safety efforts. The airline announced earlier this week that it will continue to be the only U.S. carrier still blocking middle seats, and will do so through at least April 30.
The new digital experience will include sharing current travel requirements with customers based on the destination booked, provide them with available COVID-19 test scheduling options and automatically validate their test results.
“We have been working since the beginning of the pandemic to better understand not only the problems our customers face today, but the ones around the corner,” said Delta’s Matt Muta, V.P. of Innovation. “We’re excited to be working with innovative partners across this space who are sharing best-of solutions we can leverage and integrate into our platforms.”
