Delta Proposes Airlines Combine Their Unruly Passenger No-Fly Lists
Airlines & Airports Delta Air Lines Laurie Baratti September 24, 2021
As most Americans know by now, pandemic conditions have incited an unprecedented number of incidents involving unruly passenger conduct aboard airplanes. Largely to blame is the fact that the wearing of masks to protect public health became a politically charged point of contention.
Even before the federal mask-wearing mandate for transportation was instituted, airlines were individually requiring that passengers don masks throughout their flights, and banning non-compliant customers from flying with them as a consequence of refusing to mask up. Hundreds have been placed on individual air carriers’ pandemic no-fly lists, but these folks can try booking with another airline whose policy they hadn’t yet violated.
That could change, though, if Delta Air Lines’ proposal gains support. In internal memos sent out this week, the Atlanta-based carrier called for a collaborative effort among airlines at creating a "culture of safety" in the skies.
Kristen Manion Taylor, Delta’s senior vice president of in-flight service, said, “At Delta, we now have more than 1,600 people on our ‘no-fly’ list, and we’ve submitted more than 600 banned names to the FAA in 2021 as part of their Special Emphasis Enforcement Program. We’ve also asked other airlines to share their “no-fly” list to further protect airline employees across the industry – something we know is top of mind for employees as well. A list of banned customers doesn’t work as well if that customer can fly with another airline.”
The memos went out on the same day that the U.S. House of Representatives Committee on Transportation & Infrastructure was holding a hearing entitled ‘Disruption in the Skies: The Surge in Air Rage and its Effects on Workers, Airlines, and Airports’. Airlines for America (A4A)—which represents American Airlines, Delta Air Lines, United Airlines and others—advocated at the meeting for firmer actions from federal agencies and authorities.
According to CNBC, Delta declined to comment further upon its proposal that a list of problematic, no-fly passengers be shared between all U.S. airlines.
Reuters reported that the FAA also met with airline trade groups on Tuesday to discuss, "ways the industry can work together to reduce the number of unruly passenger incidents." The agency said it, "believes additional action by the airlines and all aviation stakeholders is necessary to stop the unsafe behavior," and compelled carriers to come up with further solutions for curbing passenger misconduct within a week’s time.
Back in January, in the wake of a domestic attack on the Capitol, FAA Administrator Steve Dickson issued a zero-tolerance order on passenger non-compliance and disruptive behavior aboard airplanes. Federal mask regulations on airplanes and other forms of public transportation are set to remain in force until at least January 19, 2022.
Thus far this year, airlines have filed 4,385 reports of unruly passenger incidents, with 3,199 of those being mask-related. The FAA has taken enforcement action in 162 cases, resulting in over $1 million in proposed passenger fines.
Sponsored Content
- Promoted by ALG Vacations
-
Distinct Brands Under One UmbrellaPromoted by Palladium Hotel Group
-
-
For more information on Delta Air Lines
For more Airlines & Airports News
More by Laurie Baratti
Comments
You may use your Facebook account to add a comment, subject to Facebook's Terms of Service and Privacy Policy. Your Facebook information, including your name, photo & any other personal data you make public on Facebook will appear with your comment, and may be used on TravelPulse.com. Click here to learn more.LOAD FACEBOOK COMMENTS