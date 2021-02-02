Delta Refreshes In-Flight Entertainment for Black History Month
For the first time in nine months, Delta Air Lines is introducing fresh content to its in-flight entertainment, with an emphasis geared toward February’s Black History Month.
“From the moment a customer steps on board, we want them to have an amazing experience and great entertainment options are a key part of that,” said Ekrem Dimbiloglu, Director of Brand Experience – In-Flight Entertainment & Wi-Fi. “Over the last several months, our team has been chasing down the very best movies and shows for customers to enjoy on their next flight, and we can’t wait for them to sit back, settle in and enjoy what we have curated.”
In addition to such first-run films as “Tenet,” ”Mulan,” “The Invisible Man,” and ”The Call of the Wild,” Delta will also spotlight two new collections to celebrate Black History Month. Among them are must-see documentaries from Black filmmakers that offer viewers a deeper understanding of the Black experience.
From honoring John Lewis' legacy through director Dawn Porter’s new documentary “John Lewis: Good Trouble,” to a collection of films and interviews centered on lawyer and founder of Equal Justice Initiative Bryan Stevenson's achievements, Delta is putting advocates in the fight for justice front and center.
Stevenson visited the airline’s headquarters multiple times in the last year to talk about his experiences; he also attended a Delta-hosted private screening of his film “Just Mercy,” one of the films available to view on Delta Studio starting this month.
Through these films, the airline is highlighting its connection with its hometown and birthplace of civil rights: Atlanta.
“We will forever be grateful to the leaders who have helped us build deep and lasting connections with Atlanta,” said Tad Hutcheson – Managing Director of Community Engagement. “The films we are highlighting over the next month are a tribute to those friendships and remind us of the power of community.”
Customers also have the opportunity to view “Building Atlanta: The Story of Herman J Russell” – a documentary about the life and legacy of a transformational business leader and the founder of one of the country’s largest Black-owned construction companies, H.J. Russell & Co. The story shares how he came from humble beginnings in the segregated South and built two businesses there, all while he simultaneously helped integrate the multicultural workforce in Atlanta. H.J. Russell & Co. was part of a joint venture, Holder-Russell, that was instrumental in building Delta’s global headquarters in Atlanta in the late 1970s. The joint venture has been responsible for managing renovations at Delta’s headquarters for over 30 years.
Films and series highlighted in the curated collection during Black History Month include:
“Do The Right Thing”
“Pariah”
“Sorry to Bother You”
“Atlanta”
“Fruitvale Station”
“If Beale Street Could Talk”
“I May Destroy You”
“I Am Not Your Negro”
“The Last Black Man in San Francisco”
“Insecure”
“LA ‘92”
“The Proud Family”
“Hip Hop: The Songs That Shook America”
