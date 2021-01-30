Walt Disney World To Celebrate Black History Month
It’s time to celebrate ‘soulfully’ in February at Walt Disney World Resort.
Starting Monday, February 1, Disney World will celebrate Black History Month with a series of new experiences that explore Black heritage and culture via music, art, food and more.
The Soul of Jazz: An American Adventure at EPCOT
Celebrate Soulfully at Disney Springs
“The Soul of Jazz: An American Adventure” will debut this Monday, Feb. 1, at EPCOT and continue beyond the end of the month inside The American Adventure. Featuring Joe Gardner from Disney and Pixar’s “Soul,” this new exhibit showcases historic artifacts of famous jazz musicians, inviting you on a musical tour of the United States to learn more about this colorful, inspiring and constantly evolving genre of music, according to the Disney Parks Blog.
“Celebrate Soulfully at Disney Springs” brings together several new offerings debuting in February at the Walt Disney World shopping, dining and entertainment district. With jazz-inspired performances, new art displays, special food menus and more, there’s something for everyone to enjoy.
Featured will be four new art displays inspired by Disney and Pixar’s “Soul,” created by emerging Black artists: Bee Harris, Bianca Pastel, Arrington Porter and Cory Van Lew. Originally developed in collaboration with Disney and Pixar as part of a HUE Unlimited collection of wearable art, the work reflects each artist’s interpretation of the film.
Three evenings per week – Motown Mondays, Jazz Thursdays and Smooth Sundays – musicians will perform throughout Disney Springs, playing tunes sure to stir your soul. In addition, select dining locations will feature special menu items, including Amorette’s Patisserie offering treats inspired by “Soul” and Walt Disney Animation Studio’s “The Princess and the Frog.” Also at Disney Springs, several retail locations will spotlight products from Black designers, artists and visionaries.
As part of their “Movies Under the Stars” program, select Disney Resort hotels throughout the month of February will show films celebrating Black culture, such as “The Princess and the Frog.” These complimentary movie screenings are available to guests of Disney Resort hotels, offering relaxing evening entertainment for the whole family in a serene outdoor setting.
