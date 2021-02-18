Last updated: 02:10 PM ET, Thu February 18 2021

Emirates To Unveil Exclusive Content for Travel Advisors

Airlines & Airports Claudette Covey February 18, 2021

Emirates, Boeing, 787
Emirates' Boeing 787-9 Dreamliner. (photo via Emirates Media)

Beginning on July 1, Emirates said it will provide travel advisors with “rich content and differentiated ticket pricing” through Emirates Gateway, the carrier’s New Distribution Capability (NDC)-enabled platform, and add surcharges on bookings made through the GDS on the same day.

“Agencies not signed up to Emirates Gateway can continue to access Emirates’ EDIFACT – legacy content through the airline’s GDS partners Amadeus, Travelport, Travelsky, Infini and Sirena,” Emirates said. “However, to mitigate the higher cost Emirates incurs through GDS distribution, from July 1, 2021, bookings made via GDS will incur a distribution surcharge ranging between $14 and $25 USD per ticket depending on sector length.”

The carrier said the NDC platform will enable advisors to access differentiated ticket pricing like dedicated promotional fares and pre-sales, differentiated pricing for select ancillary services, faster to new ancillary products and more.

Travel advisors can access Emirates Gateway through the Emirates booking portal, Emirates Gateway Direct, which offers content via “IATA standard NDC APIs (application programming interfaces), enabling its trade partners to create applications that meet their particular set of requirements; through Emirates Gateway Sync, “a facilitated link to Emirates products and services” provided by Emirates’ technology partners, Emirates said.

“Our goal is to empower our trade partners to deliver even better customer experiences, and we are pleased to introduce the next batch of new exclusive features and benefits for them on Emirates Gateway, which was launched to address the limitations of current legacy systems and provide a wide range of additional content and options for agents,” said Emirates Chief Commercial Officer Adnan Kazim.

