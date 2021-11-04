Last updated: 03:13 PM ET, Thu November 04 2021

Frontier Airlines Adds 16 New Orlando Routes To Winter Service

Airlines & Airports Laurie Baratti November 04, 2021

Frontier Airlines Airbus A320 landing.
Frontier Airlines Airbus A320 landing. (photo via Laser1987/iStock Editorial/Getty Images Plus)

Frontier Airlines this week announced the addition of 16 new nonstop routes to its Orlando International Airport (MCO) operations through the end of 2021, with 13 of that number to commence in November and the other three in December.

The new service broadens the low-cost carrier’s route map out of Orlando to 81 nonstop destinations, including five international hotspots: Costa Rica, El Salvador, Jamaica, Mexico and The Bahamas.

New Routes
“We’re excited to celebrate another remarkable expansion of service at Orlando International Airport with 13 new routes launching this month, along with three more coming in December,” Daniel Shurz, senior vice president of commercial, Frontier Airlines, said in a release. “We’re proud to offer the most nonstop routes of any airline at MCO and look forward to welcoming new travelers on board to explore our expansive network of international and domestic destinations from Orlando.”

“The start of Frontier’s winter air service expansion is coming at a time when Americans are more ready than ever to travel again,” said Phil Brown, Chief Executive Officer of the Greater Orlando Aviation Authority. “With inaugural flights to domestic and international places like Sioux Falls, Idaho; Montego Bay, Jamaica; and Turks & Caicos, we welcome the ability to increase access to the country’s most visited destinations and expanding travel opportunities for Central Florida residents.”

New Routes from Orlando International Airport (MCO):

Service To:Starts:Frequency:Intro Fare:
Fort Myers, Florida (RSW)Nov. 1Daily$19*
Harlingen, Texas (HRL)Nov. 12x Weekly$39*
Pensacola, Florida (PNS)Nov. 13x Weekly$19*
Sioux Falls, South Dakota (FSD)Nov. 12x Weekly$49*
Bentonville, Arkansas (XNA)Nov. 12x Weekly$39*
Montego Bay, Jamaica (MBJ)Nov. 23x Weekly$79*
Nassau, The Bahamas (NAS)Nov. 24x Weekly$49*
El Paso, Texas (ELP)Nov. 32x Weekly$59*
Cedar Rapids, Iowa (CID)Nov. 42x Weekly$39*
Fargo, North DakotaNov. 42x Weekly$59*
San Salvador, El Salvador (SAL)Nov. 42x Weekly$69*
Cozumel, Mexico (CZM)Nov. 61x Weekly$69*
Liberia, Costa Rica (LIR)Nov. 112x Weekly$69*
Antigua & Barbuda (ANU)Dec. 41x Weekly$79*
Belize City, Belize (BZE)Dec.111x Weekly$69*
Turks & Caicos (PLS)Dec. 191x Weekly$79*

*Terms and conditions apply. The promo airfare offer is valid on tickets purchased by November 11, 2021, at 11:59 p.m. ET and seven-day advance purchase rules apply. These fares are valid for nonstop travel (round-trip purchase not required) on select days of the week through December 15, 2021; and through February 16, 2022, for Orlando to Providenciales, Turks and Caicos; Orlando to Belize City, Belize; and Orlando to Antigua markets, which begins service after December 4, 2021. The following blackout dates apply: November 20–30, 2021, and December 18, 2021–January 4, 2022.

For more information, visit flyfrontier.com.

