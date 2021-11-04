Frontier Airlines Adds 16 New Orlando Routes To Winter Service
November 04, 2021
Frontier Airlines this week announced the addition of 16 new nonstop routes to its Orlando International Airport (MCO) operations through the end of 2021, with 13 of that number to commence in November and the other three in December.
The new service broadens the low-cost carrier’s route map out of Orlando to 81 nonstop destinations, including five international hotspots: Costa Rica, El Salvador, Jamaica, Mexico and The Bahamas.
“We’re excited to celebrate another remarkable expansion of service at Orlando International Airport with 13 new routes launching this month, along with three more coming in December,” Daniel Shurz, senior vice president of commercial, Frontier Airlines, said in a release. “We’re proud to offer the most nonstop routes of any airline at MCO and look forward to welcoming new travelers on board to explore our expansive network of international and domestic destinations from Orlando.”
“The start of Frontier’s winter air service expansion is coming at a time when Americans are more ready than ever to travel again,” said Phil Brown, Chief Executive Officer of the Greater Orlando Aviation Authority. “With inaugural flights to domestic and international places like Sioux Falls, Idaho; Montego Bay, Jamaica; and Turks & Caicos, we welcome the ability to increase access to the country’s most visited destinations and expanding travel opportunities for Central Florida residents.”
New Routes from Orlando International Airport (MCO):
|Service To:
|Starts:
|Frequency:
|Intro Fare:
|Fort Myers, Florida (RSW)
|Nov. 1
|Daily
|$19*
|Harlingen, Texas (HRL)
|Nov. 1
|2x Weekly
|$39*
|Pensacola, Florida (PNS)
|Nov. 1
|3x Weekly
|$19*
|Sioux Falls, South Dakota (FSD)
|Nov. 1
|2x Weekly
|$49*
|Bentonville, Arkansas (XNA)
|Nov. 1
|2x Weekly
|$39*
|Montego Bay, Jamaica (MBJ)
|Nov. 2
|3x Weekly
|$79*
|Nassau, The Bahamas (NAS)
|Nov. 2
|4x Weekly
|$49*
|El Paso, Texas (ELP)
|Nov. 3
|2x Weekly
|$59*
|Cedar Rapids, Iowa (CID)
|Nov. 4
|2x Weekly
|$39*
|Fargo, North Dakota
|Nov. 4
|2x Weekly
|$59*
|San Salvador, El Salvador (SAL)
|Nov. 4
|2x Weekly
|$69*
|Cozumel, Mexico (CZM)
|Nov. 6
|1x Weekly
|$69*
|Liberia, Costa Rica (LIR)
|Nov. 11
|2x Weekly
|$69*
|Antigua & Barbuda (ANU)
|Dec. 4
|1x Weekly
|$79*
|Belize City, Belize (BZE)
|Dec.11
|1x Weekly
|$69*
|Turks & Caicos (PLS)
|Dec. 19
|1x Weekly
|$79*
*Terms and conditions apply. The promo airfare offer is valid on tickets purchased by November 11, 2021, at 11:59 p.m. ET and seven-day advance purchase rules apply. These fares are valid for nonstop travel (round-trip purchase not required) on select days of the week through December 15, 2021; and through February 16, 2022, for Orlando to Providenciales, Turks and Caicos; Orlando to Belize City, Belize; and Orlando to Antigua markets, which begins service after December 4, 2021. The following blackout dates apply: November 20–30, 2021, and December 18, 2021–January 4, 2022.
For more information, visit flyfrontier.com.
