Frontier Airlines Adds Five New Routes From Phoenix, Trenton
Airlines & Airports Patrick Clarke July 17, 2019
Frontier Airlines will launch five new routes beginning in November 2019.
The ultra-low-cost carrier has announced four new nonstop routes from Phoenix to Detroit; Fargo, North Dakota; San Diego and Salt Lake City as well as new nonstop service between Trenton, New Jersey and Sarasota, Florida.
Seasonal Tuesday, Thursday and Sunday service between Phoenix and Fargo and year-round daily service between Phoenix and San Diego and Salt Lake City will begin November 14 while seasonal Monday, Wednesday, Friday and Saturday service between Phoenix and Detroit will start November 15, the same day as Frontier's seasonal Monday, Wednesday, Friday and Saturday service between Trenton and Sarasota.
To celebrate the new routes, Frontier is offering intro fares as low as $29 for select days. However, travelers must book by 11:59 p.m. ET Wednesday for travel between November 14, 2019 through February 12, 2020.
"We’re delighted to announce four new routes from Phoenix today. Frontier has grown significantly in Phoenix and now offers 14 nonstop routes from Sky Harbor, including Las Vegas, which was announced in June, and will operate twice daily starting in November," said Daniel Shurz, Senior Vice President of Commercial for Frontier Airlines, in a statement accompanying Tuesday's announcement. "We love that Phoenix area travelers have welcomed our low-fares and friendly flying experience and look forward to continuing our outstanding partnership with the airport and community."
Shurz said that the new service from Trenton to Sarasota marks the airline's 16th nonstop route from New Jersey's Trenton-Mercer Airport (TTN).
Frontier also announced Tuesday that it will add flights for the winter season on seven of its routes from TTN, including Charlotte and Raleigh, North Carolina; Atlanta; Fort Lauderdale, Fort Myers, Palm Beach and Orlando, Florida.
The carrier's latest route expansion comes on the heels of several other new nonstop route announcements, including four from Cincinnati.
