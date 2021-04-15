Frontier Airlines Announces Flight Schedule Expansion, New Caribbean Service
Airlines & Airports Donald Wood April 15, 2021
Frontier Airlines announced Thursday that it had expanded its expansion of summer 2021 service with eight new nonstop routes.
The low-fare carrier revealed three of the new routes are to new destinations, including expanded Caribbean service to Nassau, The Bahamas; San Jose, Costa Rica; and St. Maarten.
To celebrate the new service, Frontier is offering fares as low as $29.
“We’re delighted to add eight new routes this summer and expand Frontier’s international network with three new destinations: Nassau, San Jose and St. Maarten, in the same week that we added Guatemala City and San Salvador to our network,” Frontier CEO Barry Biffle said.
“Sun-seeking travelers have more options than ever to take an affordable and unforgettable trip this summer with Frontier,” Biffle continued. “Our team is looking forward to welcoming vacationers aboard these exciting new flights.”
|Service From
|Service To
|Start Date
|Frequency
|Intro Fare
|Days
|Dallas
|Cancun
|June 10
|3x Weekly
|$89
|Tuesday, Thursday
|Miami
|Myrtle Beach
|June 10
|5x Weekly
|$29
|Monday, Thursday, Friday, Saturday
|Miami
|Nassau
|June 24
|4x Weekly
|$39
|Tuesday, Thursday, Saturday
|Miami
|San Jose
|June 2
|2x Weekly
|$79
|Monday, Friday
|Miami
|St. Maarten
|June 10
|1x Weekly
|$89
|Saturday
|Orlando
|San Jose
|June 1
|2x Weekly
|$89
|Thursday, Sunday
|Orlando
|St. Maarten
|June 10
|1x Weekly
|$89
|Saturday
|San Juan
|St. Thomas
|June 12
|1x Weekly
|$29
|Saturday
Earlier this week, Frontier revealed new flights to popular cities, such as Chicago, Dallas, Denver, Las Vegas and Salt Lake City, as well as the addition of Alaska to the airline’s network.
Last month, Frontier announced the debut of its new Airbus A320neo plane featuring lighter-weight seats that will provide the carrier with significant fuel savings.
