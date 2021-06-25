Frontier Airlines Begins Nonstop Flights From Miami to The Bahamas
Frontier Airlines’ inaugural flight into The Bahamas was celebrated yesterday upon its arrival in Nassau, home to the country’s largest airport and international gateway. With this move, Frontier becomes the first ultra-low-cost carrier to serve the Caribbean market offering flights on multiple days of the week.
Beginning in July, Frontier will operate four-times-weekly nonstop flights between Miami International Airport (MIA) and Nassau’s Lynden Pindling International Airport (NAS), with an introductory fare of just $39 available.
With COVID-19 infection rates falling in the U.S. and vaccination rates steadily rising, travel is finally on the rebound. Many Americans are ready to head out on rousing summer vacations after spending the past 15 months at home, and The Bahamas’ tourism sector is equally eager to welcome back visitors.
Bahamian Minister of Tourism & Aviation, the Hon. Dionisio D'Aguilar, was on hand at Sir Lynden Airport on June 24 to greet Frontier’s inaugural arrival. A welcome ceremony was held to mark the occasion, during which D’Aguilar presented Frontier Airlines executives with a commemorative plaque.
"I am honored and excited that Frontier Airlines has decided to partner with The Bahamas, particularly at this critical juncture, as we engage on the path of tourism recovery and economic restoration following a devastating hurricane and most recently, the COVID-19 pandemic,” D’Aguilar said. “I take this opportunity to extend a warm Bahamian welcome to you and to express our sincere appreciation for your partnership."
He continued, "Frontier Airlines' multiple flights per week provide a breath of fresh air to our tourism economy as this air link connects our destination to the hub of the Southeastern USA, including Florida, a market from which we annually attract a significant share of our visitors."
“We’re excited to launch new nonstop flights between Miami and Nassau,” Frontier CEO Barry Biffle said in a statement. “The Bahamas is one of the top international vacation destinations within easy reach of the U.S. and, with our ‘Low Fares Done Right’ approach to flying, it is now even more affordable to visit and explore this amazing island paradise.”
Biffle said that the new Bahamas route, along with new nonstops to St. Maarten and Costa Rica launching next month, highlights "our commitment to making travel to popular vacation destinations more accessible for South Floridians.”
