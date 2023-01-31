Frontier Airlines Launches All-You-Can-Fly Summer Pass From $399
Airlines & Airports Donald Wood January 31, 2023
Frontier Airlines announced its new all-you-can-fly GoWild! Summer Pass, which provides travelers access to unlimited flights between the low-cost carrier’s domestic and international destinations, runs from May 2 through September 30.
Starting at a special introductory rate of $399 per person, the GoWild! Pass allows domestic travel to be booked and confirmed the day before departure, while international flights can be booked and confirmed starting 10 days before flight departure.
Frontier serves destinations throughout the United States, Mexico, the Caribbean and Latin America.
“Everyone loves summer vacation and, with the new GoWild! Summer Pass, you can enjoy even more of what you love,” Frontier senior vice president Daniel Shurz said.
“For people with flexible schedules, this is a terrific opportunity to have a truly epic summer and then some, soaking up rays on the beach, exploring national parks and visiting new cities,” Shurz continued.
To take advantage of the opportunity, travelers need to buy Frontier’s summer pass, log into their FRONTIER Miles account, book their flight and pay $0.01 in airfare, plus applicable taxes, fees and charges.
The introductory price for the summer passes is on a first-come, first-served basis.
In November, Frontier eliminated live phone calls in a cost-cutting and time-saving measure. Taking away the option stops lengthy calls and frees up agents for other issues, allowing customers to receive “the information they need as expeditiously and efficiently as possible.”
