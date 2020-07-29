Frontier Airlines Offering Flights From $11 One-Way
Airlines & Airports Patrick Clarke July 29, 2020
Frontier Airlines is offering flights from as low as $11 one-way during a special two-day sale that ends Wednesday, July 29 at midnight ET.
The discounted fares are available to Discount Den members and valid for nonstop domestic travel through December 17, 2020. However, blackout dates include September 3-4 and 7; October 8-12 and 16-18 and November 19-December 1.
Now through August 3, Discount Den members—travelers can subscribe for $59.99 per year—can also take advantage of Frontier's Friends Fly Free promotion on select routes and dates using the promo code FLYFREE for travel by October 7, 2020.
"To help consumers celebrate the remaining days of summer or get a jump start on fall and winter travel plans, we are offering a sale unlike any we’ve offered before," Daniel Shurz, senior vice president of commercial for Frontier Airlines, said in a statement. "We also want to reiterate the importance of wearing masks to ensure everyone's health and safety when flying with us and provide a reminder that it is a requirement for passengers and crew. That’s why we’re calling it our $11 Fares and Friends with Masks Fly Free Sale."
In addition to keeping some seats open to allow for physical distancing, Frontier is requiring passengers to wear face-coverings and undergo temperature checks prior to boarding.
Contact your travel advisor or visit FlyFrontier.com to filter flight deals.
