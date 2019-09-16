Last updated: 07:15 PM ET, Mon September 16 2019

Frontier to Eliminate Some Change Fees

Airlines & Airports Mia Taylor September 16, 2019

Frontier Aircraft (© 2018 FRONTIER Airlines)
Frontier A320 neo Aircraft (Photo courtesy Frontier Airlines)

Who out there doesn’t hate annoying and costly ticket change fees? Anyone?

Frontier Airlines feels you.

MORE Airlines & Airports
The main hall inside Hartsfield-Jackson Atlanta International Airport

Atlanta is the World's Busiest Airport Once Again

United Airlines planes parked at gates at Newark Liberty International Airport

United Airlines and Expedia Announce New Multi-Year...

Munich International Airport

Germany Mulls Doubling Air Travel Tax to Tackle Climate...

The airline has just announced that it is eliminating the ticket change fee for some passengers. That’s the good news. The bad news is that the airline will simultaneously be raising the annoying fee for others.

Here’s how the airline laid things out in its announcement today:

“With fares as low as Frontier’s, we want to make sure making a change is affordable. If you want to book with confidence and pay no changes fees (or would like the ability to get a full refund) buy our discount bundle the WORKS at initial booking. With the WORKS, your entire purchase is refundable (including the cost of the WORKS), you get the best seat on the plane, one free checked bag, and one free carry-on bag.

Sounds pretty good right?

The new policy is available to those who make changes at least 60 before flying. (Previously, the fee was $49 for those who made changes between 60 and 90 days before their flight, according to USA Today.)

As part of the new policy, the fee for passengers who want to make changes anywhere from 14 to 60 before their flight, however, will be increasing to $79. Though travelers who bought tickets prior to September 13 will still be eligible for the $49 change fee.

And finally, Frontier’s fee for absolute last-minute changes, the ones that happen when life throws you a total curveball, will remain at $119.

Frontier's spokesman Zach Kramer told USA Today that even with that one noted increase, its change fee policy is hard to beat.

"We're still ahead of the other guys,'' he said.

For more Airlines & Airports News

More by Mia Taylor

Mia Taylor
The main hall inside Hartsfield-Jackson Atlanta International Airport

Atlanta is the World's Busiest Airport Once Again

United Airlines and Expedia Announce New Multi-Year Partnership

Germany Mulls Doubling Air Travel Tax to Tackle Climate Issues

Higher Fuel Prices Could Hurt Profits for Airlines, Cruise Lines

System Failure Forces Ryanair to Play Catch-Up

Comments

You may use your Facebook account to add a comment, subject to Facebook's Terms of Service and Privacy Policy. Your Facebook information, including your name, photo & any other personal data you make public on Facebook will appear with your comment, and may be used on TravelPulse.com. Click here to learn more.

LOAD FACEBOOK COMMENTS