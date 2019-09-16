Last updated: 09:07 AM ET, Mon September 16 2019

Frontier Airlines Flights on Sale From $20 Through Monday

Airlines & Airports Patrick Clarke September 16, 2019

Frontier Airlines Airbus A320 landing at Cleveland Hopkins International Airport
PHOTO: Frontier Airlines Airbus A320 landing at Cleveland Hopkins International Airport. (photo via Laser1987/iStock Editorial/Getty Images Plus)

Frontier Airlines is back with another fall flash sale featuring one-way flights from just $20.

Travelers must book by 11:59 p.m. on Monday, September 16 for travel by select dates in October and November 2019. Seven-day advance purchase applies.

Keep in mind that the ultra-low-cost carrier requires passengers to purchase other services such as baggage and seat assignments at an additional cost.

Notable routes on sale starting from $20 one-way include Austin to Detroit; Las Vegas to Los Angeles and Raleigh/Durham, North Carolina to Cleveland. Travelers can also fly from Atlanta to Los Angeles or from Dallas to Denver for only $25 one-way.

Other popular vacation destinations available at a deep discount Monday include Branson, Missouri; Chicago, Orlando, San Diego and Tampa, among others.

Contact your travel agent or visit FlyFrontier.com/deals/flight-sales to filter deals by your departure city.

Patrick Clarke
