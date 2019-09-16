Frontier Airlines Flights on Sale From $20 Through Monday
Frontier Airlines is back with another fall flash sale featuring one-way flights from just $20.
Travelers must book by 11:59 p.m. on Monday, September 16 for travel by select dates in October and November 2019. Seven-day advance purchase applies.
Keep in mind that the ultra-low-cost carrier requires passengers to purchase other services such as baggage and seat assignments at an additional cost.
Notable routes on sale starting from $20 one-way include Austin to Detroit; Las Vegas to Los Angeles and Raleigh/Durham, North Carolina to Cleveland. Travelers can also fly from Atlanta to Los Angeles or from Dallas to Denver for only $25 one-way.
Other popular vacation destinations available at a deep discount Monday include Branson, Missouri; Chicago, Orlando, San Diego and Tampa, among others.
Contact your travel agent or visit FlyFrontier.com/deals/flight-sales to filter deals by your departure city.
